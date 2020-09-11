MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- London police are asking for public help to identify two suspects involved in allegedly robbing a couple in the city early Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, a male and female left a business in the 600 block of York Street with three men around 1 a.m. as the establishment closed.

All five got into a burgundy Dodge Caravan and left the area, eventually ending up in a parking lot on Marconi Boulevard about two hours later.

At that point, the male victim reportedly got out of the minivan and was pushed to the ground and assaulted by the three men. Cash, a cell phone and other property were taken.

Police say the female was then removed from the van and robbed of her purse, cash and a cell phone, before the three men fled in the minivan.

When police arrived, the male was found unconscious and was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

One suspect, a 27-year-old London man, was arrested later the same day and charged with two counts of robbery.

Police are looking for two others, described as a Caucasian male, 20-25 years of age and a Black male, 20-30 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.