The Ontario Superior Court has given the Middlesex-London Health Unit a green light to move into Citi Plaza.

Justice Johanne Morrisette ruled Friday that the Middlesex County decision to withhold its consent for the health unit move was invalid.

The ruling indicated a strong possibility of bias because the county collects $600,000 in rent from the health unit.

The lawyer for the health unit expects the lease for Citi Plaza to be quickly finalized.

The health unit plans to move its headquarters to the plaza.