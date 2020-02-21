WINGHAM, ONT. -- Headlining Music in the Fields this year is international country star Brantley Gilbert.

Also on the bill at the Lucknow outdoor concert is the Juno-award winning group, the Sheepdogs, with the Eli Young Band, the Hunter Brothers, and Lindsay Ell.

For rock fan, alternative icons, 54-40 will also perform during the August 27 to 29 concert.

Music in the Fields was started in 2009 by the Lucknow Kinsmen as a fundraiser for the community. It’s evolved into a premiere country music festival, attracting more than 8,000 fans each summer.

More than $1 million has been donated to local hospitals, schools, and charities during the first 11 years of the festival.

Big names like Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Travis Tritt and Jake Owen have graced the Lucknow stage.