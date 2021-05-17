Advertisement
Counterfeiting, drugs, weapons charges follow traffic stop
An Ontario Provincial Police crest is displayed on the arm of an officer during a press conference in Vaughan, Ont., on Thursday, June 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
Share:
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP say a traffic stop at Highway 401 and Wellington Road led them to a meth lab, firearms and a counterfeiting operation.
Three people are facing charges in the investigation, which started with a vehicle stop on April 18 that saw two people arrested.
A subsequent search of a Forest Avenue address in St. Thomas, Ont. has led to dozens of charges.
A 27-year-old St. Thomas man is facing numerous driving, trafficking and weapons charges, as well as:
- possessing instrument for use in copying credit cards
- making counterfeit money
- possession of counterfeit currency
- possession of counterfeit instruments
A 41-year-old St. Thomas woman is also facing firearms, trafficking and Highway Traffic Act counts, as well as the same counterfeiting charges.
And a 45-year-old St. Thomas woman is charged with possession of anything for use in production/trafficking of drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
All three have future court dates in London.