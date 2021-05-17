MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- OPP say a traffic stop at Highway 401 and Wellington Road led them to a meth lab, firearms and a counterfeiting operation.

Three people are facing charges in the investigation, which started with a vehicle stop on April 18 that saw two people arrested.

A subsequent search of a Forest Avenue address in St. Thomas, Ont. has led to dozens of charges.

A 27-year-old St. Thomas man is facing numerous driving, trafficking and weapons charges, as well as:

possessing instrument for use in copying credit cards

making counterfeit money

possession of counterfeit currency

possession of counterfeit instruments

A 41-year-old St. Thomas woman is also facing firearms, trafficking and Highway Traffic Act counts, as well as the same counterfeiting charges.

And a 45-year-old St. Thomas woman is charged with possession of anything for use in production/trafficking of drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

All three have future court dates in London.