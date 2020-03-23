LONDON, ONT. -- The growing financial impact of COVID-19 on Londoners has a pair of city councillors rethinking their proposal to extend payment of several municipal bills.

Councillors Mo Salih and Josh Morgan have adjusted a financial relief motion going to city council.

Originally intending to give a 30-day extensions for paying water/sewer bills, March 31 property tax bills and CIP loan repayments, the revised motion will now propose waiving interest and penalties for 60 days.

“As this goes on, those financial pressures are only going to mount,” says Morgan. “This is in line with what other municipal governments are doing.”

The motion will also ask civic staff to report on the impacts and potential costs of other options in June.

“There is only so much a municipal government is able to do. We are not able to run operating deficits,” explains Morgan. “We are going to rely on the funding and support programs of the federal and provincial governments.”

Council will consider the financial relief motion Tuesday.