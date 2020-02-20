LONDON, ONT -- A sudden spike in gas thefts may soon have Londoners paying before they pump at any gas station in the city.

The proposal to create a by-law to require pre-payment at all 50 gas stations in London was heard at city hall Wednesday.

London is averaging two gas-and-dash incidents every day, which is double the number in 2016.

Police say each investigation ties up officers for a couple hours.

Some provinces already have laws in place requiring pre-payment at gas stations.

A final decision will come after a public participation meeting this spring.