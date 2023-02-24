Councillors grill city staff about accountability of Winter Response to Homelessness
An hour-long question period failed to provide a trio of councillors many of the answers they were seeking.
At the end of Wednesday’s meeting of the Community and Protective Services Committee, Coun. Susan Stevenson pursued details from city staff about public accountability and transparency in this year’s Winter Response to Homelessness.
“It’s my responsibility as a councillor to be as sure as I possibly can,” Stevenson told the committee.
Councillors Rahman and Pribil also pressed for a clear accounting of how spending and outcomes are being monitored during the seasonal program.
City hall is providing up to $5 million to fund the Winter Response to Homelessness.
Deputy City Manager Kevin Dickens explained that this winter’s program is being funded by the city but led by a partnership of frontline agencies led by London Cares.
Weekly meetings are held with the agencies to update civic administration.
Speaking to CTV News on Friday, Coun. Stevenson was still unsatisfied, “It’s not that I don’t trust (them). I’m doing my job to ask the questions: How much are we spending? Where is it going? Are we [council] getting what we approved?”
Her concern was sparked by last month’s announcement that SafeSpace London will move into a building at the corner of Lyle and Dundas streets to offer around-the-clock drop-in service for women who are unhoused sex workers.
“No details beyond $650,000 for a 24/7 drop-in centre.” Stevenson says regarding a single line in a budget from November 2022.
SafeSpace London’s location on Dundas Street as seen on Feb. 24, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)London Cares says the seasonal program is progressing well.
“To date we are doing a really great job, all of the agencies,” explains Executive Director Anne Armstrong. “There are certainly a number of accountabilities that are in our funding contract, but good ethical service always has accountability.”
The SafeSpace location will add to an existing cluster of organizations in the Old East Village that support Londoners experiencing homelessness.
Stevenson rejects suggestions that the neighbourhood’s concern about accountability is rooted in a not-in-my-backyard (NIMBY) attitude towards an agency assisting sex workers.
“I don’t think anyone can accuse this neighbourhood of being NIMBY. They always have had many social service agencies. This isn’t about that,” the councillor said.
She does say there has been “a concern about over-saturation.”
Armstrong said London Cares is working with the area before SafeSpace moves in.
“I actually just met with Old East Village [BIA] this morning and we will continue those conversations to make sure that any concerns that the community might have are addressed.”
Stevenson’s accountability concerns follow challenges experienced last winter when city hall had to intervene to ensure the continued operation of a shelter contracted to an organization called Impact London.
“I’m not accusing that it will (happen again). It’s just doing the due diligence so it won’t happen again.”
Later this year, civic administration will prepare a report for council detailing spending and outcomes.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Why don't you settle down?': Prime Minister Trudeau admonishes heckler at Ukraine event
While attending a rally in support of Ukraine Friday night, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused mid-speech to ask a heckler to 'settle down.'
Snowfall in B.C., extreme cold warnings in several provinces: What to expect heading into the weekend
Freezing temperatures are impacting several provinces across Canada, with more chilly weather on the way for the weekend, according to Environment Canada.
Pierre Poilievre denounces Conservative MPs' meeting with far-right German politician
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is denouncing a far-right German politician after three of his MPs met with her during her Canadian tour in support of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Lawsuit accuses B.C. government of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization
A proposed class-action lawsuit accuses the British Columbia government of 'sexism and genocide' over a decades-long practice of coercing Indigenous women into sterilization and abortions.
Mysterious object being dragged into black hole at Milky Way's centre: study
A mysterious elongated object known as X7 is being dragged into the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study.
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
She's the only woman living on an island of convicted criminals
Surrounded by pine trees, Hotel Milena features frescoed ceilings, and holds 11 rooms with wooden furniture and a stunning sea view, as well as a large patio, where inmates serve evening drinks to guests, a restaurant and a bar.
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
Russia-Ukraine war: A visual timeline showing key developments after one year of conflict
On the one-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, CTVNews.ca marks key developments in the conflict in a visual timeline.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge, Ont. woman who reported car stolen shocked to find out it was towed without notice
A Cambridge, Ont. woman whose car disappeared around the time she was hospitalized for a medical emergency is glad she’s been able to get the vehicle back, but concerned it took a tow company contacting her two weeks later for her to find out what happened to it.
-
Snowplow crash tears roof off car in Guelph, Ont.
Guelph police say an 18-year-old man from Waterloo was lucky to escape serious injury after a crash partially tore the roof off his car.
-
Police hockey tournament returns to Waterloo Region following pandemic pause
The 60th anniversary of the International Police Hockey Tournament has made its long-awaited return to the ice in Waterloo Region, following a pandemic absence that’s kept officers in uniform instead of lacing up the skates.
Windsor
-
Boyfriend of 20-year-old shooting victim testifies pair was strangled by accused shortly before fatal shooting
The boyfriend of a 20-year-old woman who was fatally shot in a south Windsor neighbourhood three years ago took to the stand again Friday, providing jurors with disturbing testimony of Madisen Gingras' final hours alive.
-
Storm cleanup continues in Windsor-Essex
The City of Windsor has received about 650 calls, about 250 of them emergencies with clean-up possibly taking upwards of 10 days.
-
'We just don’t have anymore room': Windsor calling for more support to help asylum seekers
A report heading to Windsor’s Community Services Committee next week is calling on city council to tell the federal government that Windsor cannot support anymore asylum seekers.
Barrie
-
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in five-vehicle crash
Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 10 in Caledon that injured five people, two of those critically.
-
New arrest made in connection to violent assault on Ont. woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
Investigators in York Region arrested a fourth man in connection with a violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri just weeks before she was allegedly kidnapped.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Plenty of surprises already at Wright’s second-degree murder trial
After just one week, there have already been some major developments in the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Sudbury man charged in deadly assault in Barrie, Ont.
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a 47-year-old man in downtown Barrie earlier this week.
-
Sudbury man arrested in connection with area thefts, assault
After asking for the public's assistance in locating a 33-year-old suspect in three thefts and a recent assault Friday, police have located and arrested the man.
Ottawa
-
Rideau Canal Skateway won't open for 1st time in 53-year history
The Rideau Canal Skateway will not open for skating this winter, the first time the world's largest skateway will not open for skaters.
-
'Ottawa is very cozy for me': Ukrainians grateful for new life after fleeing Russian invasion
Inna Savska and Katya Kolomiiets arrived in Canada a year ago. They came to Ottawa to stay with Anna Plugatyr and her family, the only relatives they have in Canada.
-
Overbrook building damaged by fire deemed unsafe for tenants to return, landlord says
The four-storey apartment building in Overbrook badly damaged in a fire this week has been declared unsafe, and tenants will not be able to access the building, the landlord says.
Toronto
-
Toronto landlord forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover costs of 'annoying' tenant
The landlord of a Toronto condo is being forced to pay at least $8,500 to cover the costs of his 'nuisance-causing' tenant, a recent tribunal hearing found.
-
Police issue arrest warrants for suspects in violent Milton, Ont. carjacking caught on video
Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a violent carjacking that took place in a Milton, Ont. grocery parking lot earlier this week.
-
The sun won't set before 6 p.m. in Toronto again for 8 months
Toronto is hurtling past a winter milestone. Here's when the clocks jump forward and what to expect weather-wise as we head into March.
Montreal
-
Meriem Boundaoui, 15, was 'innocent victim' in feud over parking spots, Crown alleges
A newly unsealed court document alleges that Meriem Boundaoui, the 15-year-old fatally shot in Montreal two years ago, was an 'innocent victim' in a dispute about parking spots.
-
Laval bus driver deemed fit to stand trial, to undergo another psych exam
The Quebec man charged with killing two children at a Laval daycare when the bus he was driving slammed into it has been deemed fit to stand trial. Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, was in court Friday after undergoing a psychological evaluation at Montreal's Philippe-Pinel institute, in which he was found mentally able to participate in the case.
-
Refugee nearly separated from newborn in LaSalle due to car seat
A desperate plea from a new mother who was nearly forced to leave LaSalle Hospital without her baby has been answered by volunteers who help asylum-seekers in the Montreal area.
Atlantic
-
'I need to find my son': N.S. mother desperate for answers a year after son’s disappearance
A Nova Scotia mother is still desperately searching for answers a year after her son disappeared without a trace.
-
Canadian embassy failed family, says twin brother of Halifax woman killed in Turkiye earthquake
The twin brother of a Halifax woman killed in Turkiye’s earthquake believes the Canadian embassy let his family down during a time of need.
-
Convicted Nova Scotia murderer's stash of bitcoin at centre of wrongful death lawsuit
A legal battle is brewing in Nova Scotia over access to bitcoin owned by an ex-medical student recently convicted of fatally shooting a fellow student during a drug deal.
Winnipeg
-
'Keep talking about this': Hundreds gather in Winnipeg in support of Ukraine on invasion anniversary
Hopeful and upset are just some of the multiple feelings Ukrainians and Winnipeggers were experiencing at a rally in Winnipeg Friday evening.
-
Why Winnipeg’s gas prices are higher than other parts of the country
Winnipeggers are continuing to feel pain at the pump as gas prices continue to stay at a high level.
-
Softball Manitoba not renewing lease for Blumberg Park facility
The organization that oversees softball in Manitoba is crying foul over changes to the lease for a playing space in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
A somber anniversary: 1 year after Russian invasion, Calgarians gather to show solidarity with Ukraine
Nearly 1,000 people gathered at municipal plaza early Friday evening to show their support for those still facing deadly attacks and devastating conditions in Ukraine.
-
'A really dangerous recipe': Risk of avalanches in mountain parks amid new snow
Experts are warning outdoor enthusiasts they could be heading into dangerous conditions if they travel to Alberta's Rocky Mountains this weekend.
-
'Senseless and tragic': Prison terms for men found guilty in death of Calgary chef
A Calgary judge has handed two men prison sentences for their roles in the killing of a well known chef.
Edmonton
-
This is what the Coliseum looks like today, and what you need to know about the redevelopment
The city allowed media cameras into the old Coliseum building one last time on Friday before the building is demolished.
-
Woman threatened with sexual violence during Facebook Marketplace sale: EPS
A 46-year-old man has been charged after threats of sexual violence against women, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
$1,000 fine for loud vehicles approved by Edmonton council
Drivers with loud vehicles could be fined $1,000 after Edmonton city council approved the higher punishment on Friday. Councillors voted 12-0 to increase the fine from a maximum of $250 to $1,000. Repeat offenders will be fined $2,000.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters responding to reported explosion in downtown Vancouver
Firefighters responded to an incident in downtown Vancouver Friday evening, amid social media reports of an explosion.
-
DoorDash halting deliveries in Metro Vancouver due to snowstorm
If you were hoping to ride out this weekend's snowstorm by staying in and ordering food for delivery, you may not be able to do so.
-
1 person airlifted to hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle collision on Abbotsford highway
One person has been hospitalized and is in serious condition following a single-vehicle crash in Abbotsford, which required police to close a section of Highway 1 to allow an air ambulance to land.