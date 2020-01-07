LONDON, ONT. -- A city councillor is hoping to allay fears of a proposed 'stabilization space' in his ward, which would provide temporary shelter and support for those who need to come down off a drug-induced high.

The city recently purchased a former youth group home at 345 Sylvan Street in Ward 11, represented by Councillor Stephen Turner.

He’s asking neighbours to have compassion as the city goes through the public consultation process on whether to go ahead with the plan.

He said the city is trying several new approaches to dealing with London’s drugs and homelessness crisis “…in a way that when they need support they don’t necessarily need to go to the hospital or to police cells, but they have a place where they can be supervised and provided with a space that they can stabilize in the short term.”

Under the proposal the space would operate 24/7 and provide stabilization for individuals for up to four days. There would be 10-20 beds in the home.

Turner says while the home is situated in a residential neighbourhood it is already zoned for the proposed use, and it is close to London Health Sciences Centre.

There are two active petitions circulating, one in support and one against the proposed stabilization space.