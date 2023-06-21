Councillor asks about increasing dividend payment from London Hydro as city budget looms

London Hydro headquarters is seen in London, Ont. on June 21, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) London Hydro headquarters is seen in London, Ont. on June 21, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver