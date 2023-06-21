Councillor asks about increasing dividend payment from London Hydro as city budget looms

As financial pressures mount on the upcoming multi-year municipal budget, London Hydro is being asked to examine a boost to the annual dividend it pays to city hall.

“Are discussions being had between the city, as the shareholder, and London Hydro about dividend growth?” asked Coun. Steve Lehman during Tuesday’s meeting of the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee.

City hall is the sole shareholder in the electrical distribution company.

Typically, London Hydro provides a $5 million dividend to the city, although it paid special dividends of $20 million in 2008 and $10 million in 2015.

The shareholder agreement requires at least 40 per cent of London Hydro’s net profit be paid out as a dividend, the remainder is reinvested in the utility company and into expanding capacity for the shift to electric vehicles.

“The corporate value of London Hydro continues to grow at a steady rate of 4.6 per cent, with an Ontario Energy Board approved rate base of $391 million and a potential market value of more than half a billion dollars,” reads the 2022 Annual Financial Report.

Last year London Hydro invested about $33 million to upgrade the local electrical grid.

“We understand the pressure on council, and you clearly understand the pressure on us, but as always we can endorse a discussion,” London Hydro Board Chair Connie Graham told the committee.

Council will table the 2024-2027 municipal budget on Dec. 12.