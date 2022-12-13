Council to rule on Reptilia’s bylaw exemption after a while — crocodile

Council will wait until January to make a decision about granting a bylaw exemption to Reptilia.

As the indoor reptile zoo nears completion inside London, Ont.’s Westmount Mall, it’s seeking an exemption to London’s Animal Control Bylaw that prohibits the display of exotic species.

On Tuesday, councillors held another lengthy debate about how much information they need in an upcoming staff report.

“No one is telling us to be worried, or to be scared,” asserted Coun. Susan Stevenson after reading out letters from Ontario’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, and the cities of Vaughn and Whitby where Reptilia currently operates.

“No one is giving us a reason to ask staff to take on a project,” Stevenson added.

However, Coun. Sam Trosow pushed back against arguments that asking for more information in the report would unnecessarily burden civic administration.

“To come back and say ‘I want an exemption, but I don’t want to get as much information about it as I can’— that’s reckless!” Trosow responded.

Reptilia is nearing completion of a 30,000 sq. ft. reptile zoo inside Westmount Mall.

A bylaw exemption was previously sought in 2018 and in April 2022.

“They’re already $2 million into their build, but they started building when they already knew where this city and the council of the day stood,” argued Coun. Elizabeth Peloza. “Now they’re back hoping there is enough change in the seats on council that they can have their way.”

“Why should Londoners have to travel two-and-a-half hours to Vaughn, and two-and-a-half hours back, to see something that’s being offered for us here?” Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen asked rhetorically.

Other cities in Ontario are also wrestling with requests for bylaw exemptions by Reptilia.

On Monday, St. Catharines City Council rejected their staff’s recommendation by unanimously voting 13-0 against granting an exemption.

Meanwhile, several councillors in London have tipped their hands about their support or opposition to Reptilia’s exemption request, suggesting a close vote looms next month.

“The welfare and the mental health of the people and businesses in London matter more than the reptiles,” stated Stevenson.

“We shouldn’t be allowing this exemption because it will open the flood gates to more,” worried Coun. David Ferreira.

Council voted 13-2 to have city staff prepare a report with more information on the potential bylaw exemption as well as including their recommendations from the previous term of council.

The report will be sent to a council committee in January.

Mayor Josh Morgan told CTV News London that opening up a bylaw to one exemption could have broader consequences.

“Whether you support this business operating in this city, or you don’t, [the staff report] is important because we may be making decisions on a much wider basis than for one company,” he said.