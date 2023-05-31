Council seeks to curb greenhouse gas emissions despite colleague’s 'Climate Change Warriors' criticism

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing

Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver