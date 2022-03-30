Council seeks feedback about updated Climate Emergency Action Plan
London’s plan to curb carbon emissions will change how every Londoner lives.
Next week, city council will host a public meeting to hear feedback about the recently updated Climate Emergency Action Plan that plots a course for London to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The first set of milestones come in 2030— just eight years away.
They include:
- 30-50 per cent reduction of in-city automobile trips (550/yr in 2019)
- 50 per cent of km travelled on London roads in zero-emission vehicles (0.5 per cent in 2021)
- 50 per cent less fossil fuel use by buildings
- 60 per cent waste diversion from landfill (33 per cent in 2021)
- 40 per cent less embodied emissions from newly constructed buildings
- 25 per cent more carbon removal from air via nature and technology
Public input gathered during February and March had several recurring themes including the need to accomplish more goals earlier in the timeline and to have public dollars available to undertake some immediate actions.
Lella Blumer of Climate Action London says the key part of the city’s action plan—is action.
“It’s a good first step,” Blumer tells CTV News. “I think the important thing is to move beyond talking about it.”
City council declared a climate change emergency in April 2019.
Several letters sent to the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) call for greater accountability through four-year targets that would align with each term of city council.
In his letter, Gabor Sass describes how his family of four has transitioned to an almost net-zero lifestyle over the last 20 years.
Standing outside his home, Sass explains that his family now cycles and rides public transit.
A car is only rented when necessary.
His property is a maze of raised vegetable gardens, and his super-insulated home includes solar panels and water barrels.
Sass admits the steps his family has taken to reduce carbon emissions might seem overwhelming, but a gradual approach will ease Londoners into the future.
“In 10 to 20 years, I see Londoners growing a lot more of their own food, I see Londoners having fewer vehicles,” he predicts.
For Londoners considering an upgrade to energy efficient technologies, the action plan now includes how long it will take to realize net financial savings.
Our bills are so much lower than when we started this, and there are also the health benefits,” Sass says.
Blumer adds that governments must ensure financial support exists to ensure every Londoner can make the necessary changes.
“What are the things that can be done systemically, so that everyone can be part of the changes and everyone can benefit from them,” Blumer adds.
The SPPC meeting will be held on April 5 at city hall.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisors on Ukraine
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military's poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.
Why the meeting with Pope Francis is a historic one for First Nations
Survivors of residential school institutions will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican Thursday. The First Nation delegation led by the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) will have one-hour with him.
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting because of health condition
Bruce Willis is suffering from a medical condition that is affecting his cognitive abilities and will be taking a break from acting, his family shared Wednesday.
What is aphasia? Bruce Willis' diagnosis, explained
Aphasia is a language problem that masks a person's inherent competence. Someone with aphasia might have trouble communicating opinions, feelings, thoughts and emotions, leading to them speaking in short sentences that are difficult or impossible to understand. It is often caused by a stroke.
Liberal-NDP deal a 'big risk' for Jagmeet Singh's future: Nik Nanos
On the latest Trend Line podcast: Michael Stittle and pollster Nik Nanos discuss whether the NDP made a mistake by making a deal with the Liberals. Also, Nik breaks down Alberta Premier Jason Kenney's musings about the private sector. Finally, do Canadians want our government to boost defence spending to help NATO?
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
BREAKING | Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
Russian oil tankers are vanishing off the map
As the war in Ukraine drags on, Russian tankers carrying crude oil and petroleum products are increasingly disappearing from tracking systems.
Kitchener
-
Federal review threatens Flair Airlines' licence
The popular carrier, which the region credits with boosting traffic at the Region of Waterloo International Airport is facing turbulence as to whether or not it is Canadian controlled.
-
A higher calling: Waterloo region churches sell land to build housing
As the cost of finding a place to live in Waterloo region sky rockets, several local churches are adding to the housing stock.
-
Waterloo Region's largest mass vaccination clinic closes
Healthcare workers and officials gathered for one final huddle at the Pinebush vaccination clinic in Cambridge on Wednesday.
Windsor
-
LaSalle resident getting home ready for eleven Ukrainians
Mary Lambros couldn’t sit on the sideline while watching people’s lives being torn apart.
-
New hydro transmission lines for Windsor battery plant hit snag in Lakeshore
Proposed new hydro transmission powerline infrastructure required for the new Stellantis-LG electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor is currently being reviewed by the Ontario Energy Board, but the Town of Lakeshore has concerns over where that infrastructure is going.
-
Relocating Wheatley’s core? A lot riding on what more drilling reveals
Downtown Wheatley remained quiet the day after firefighters and municipal officials canvassed local residents that drilling work was expected to begin Wednesday.
Barrie
-
New foreign homebuyer tax could impact Simcoe Muskoka market
The province is attempting to fix the housing crisis that has seen record-breaking sale prices in Simcoe Muskoka in recent years, which ultimately pushed out first-time homebuyers.
-
Ukrainian family flees war for safety in Barrie, Ont.
A Barrie, Ont. man's family escaped their home in Ukraine when it was no longer an option to stay and travelled to the safety of his home.
-
Missing Newmarket man's body recovered from canal
Police confirm they found the body of a missing man while raking a canal in Newmarket.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault College expanding health programming
Sault College is planning a major expansion of its health programming.
-
Thousands of hours of overtime and relentless stress tells story behind Sudbury health unit's salary disclosure
Sudburians are getting a clearer picture behind the headline-grabbing salary disclosure of the region's medical officer of health.
-
North Bay man buying language lessons as a way to send money in support of Ukraine
Bob Olajos of North Bay has signed up for language lessons but doesn’t attend the lessons, he just continues to send money.
Ottawa
-
'Concerning' resurgence of COVID-19 in Ottawa, public health unit warns
Ottawa Public Health is sounding the alarm about 'concerning' levels of COVID-19 in the city.
-
Convicted murderer Nick Vanasse sentenced to life in prison
Nick Vanasse has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years for the second-degree murder of Steven Butler and an additional four years for the aggravated assault of Butler’s son Bradley.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto police identify 46-year-old woman found dead in garbage bag
Police have identified the woman who was found dismembered inside a garbage bag on a Toronto sidewalk earlier this week.
-
Second suspect extradited to Canada to face charges in Hamilton, Ont. murder
The remaining suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Hamilton, Ont. that claimed the life of a man from British Columbia has been extradited back to Canada.
-
Ontario extends free rapid tests at pharmacies and grocery stores
As health experts declare Ontario is in the middle of a sixth wave of the pandemic, the province is extending its free rapid test program at select pharmacies and grocery stores.
Montreal
-
Quebec officially enters sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic: INSPQ
With mounting COVID-19 cases in recent days and another rise in hospitalization, Quebec's public health institute has declared a sixth wave of the pandemic.
-
'Star Wars Kid' reflects on his 2003 viral video, the media circus and human nature
Ghyslain Raza could never have imagined the short clip he made in 2003 in high school would become the viral 'Star Wars Kid' viral video. He hopes now that a new doc about his experience inspires dialogue, empathy and compassion.
-
Longueuil resident answers the call to help Ukrainian refugees
As Sonia Masseau keeps in touch with people still on the ground in Ukraine, the air raid siren is an all too familiar sound as it interrupts her Zoom video call with Ukrainian couple Nataliia and Dmytro Laptiev.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: New details about second day of killing rampage revealed
The morning after a gunman murdered 13 people in northern Nova Scotia, the RCMP were unaware he had resumed his killing until frantic 911 calls started coming in from two locations shortly after 9:30 a.m.
-
N.B. People's Alliance party folds, MLAs Austin and Conroy join PC government
The opposition People's Alliance of New Brunswick party is no more and its two elected members say they're joining the governing Progressive Conservatives.
-
Prince Edward Island premier tests positive for COVID-19
The premier of Prince Edward Island has tested positive for COVID-19.
Winnipeg
-
Sixth wave was 'guaranteed' after mask mandates dropped, experts say
As officials in Ontario and Quebec report the provinces have entered a sixth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts say the rise in infections was inevitable as health authorities removed restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron subvariant BA.2.
-
Winnipeg garden centre’s blue and yellow rose fundraiser helping Ukraine
An idea to support Ukraine amid the Russian invasion has blossomed at a Winnipeg garden centre, which is now scrambling to keep up with the outpouring of generosity.
-
Minnesota trial set for Florida man in human smuggling case
A Florida man will stand trial in Minnesota this summer on human smuggling charges following his January arrest after authorities just across the Canadian border found four migrants who had frozen to death during a blizzard.
Calgary
-
Alberta's COVID-19 levels in wastewater on the rise as BA.2 variant now dominant strain
Data from wastewater collection throughout Alberta shows a steady increase in cases of COVID-19.
-
'Shock and disappointment': Scarboro United Church speaks out after weekend vandalism
Members of a Calgary church that was defaced by vandals over the weekend are speaking out.
-
Albertan lands 350-pound sturgeon while kayak fishing in BC
Not only did Braeden Rouse hook the giant fish, he managed to pull it to shore.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 transmission increase in Alberta 'not unexpected,' Copping says
The province updated its data on Wednesday and Health Minister Jason Copping focused on two leading indicators: positivity rate and wastewater.
-
Man tased, then shot dead by 4 Edmonton police officers had 3 'firearms': ASIRT
A 55-year-old man was tased twice by Edmonton police before four officers shot and killed him last week, investigators revealed Wednesday.
-
'We need to do more': How 15 kids died in 6 months while, or after, receiving care in Alberta
Suicides, drug poisonings and homicides are all causes listed in a new report that examined why 15 young Albertans died in a six-month period last year.
Vancouver
-
Developing
Developing | COVID-19 in B.C.: 6 more deaths as ICU admissions drop to seven-month low
Six more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in B.C. over the last 24 hours, according to the provincial Ministry of Health.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 'I'm mostly here to listen:' Trudeau announces $2.9M in funding as First Nation investigates B.C. residential school deaths
During a visit to a First Nation in B.C. where an investigation is underway into residential school deaths, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a multimillion-dollar fund to support those who survived the school, and the families of those who did not.
-
Richmond robbery suspect with 'pot belly' also sought in Vancouver incidents, police say
A serial robbery suspect already sought by Richmond RCMP for a string of five incidents in that city earlier this year has also caught the attention of Vancouver police.