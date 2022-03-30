Council seeks feedback about updated Climate Emergency Action Plan

London’s plan to curb carbon emissions will change how every Londoner lives.

Next week, city council will host a public meeting to hear feedback about the recently updated Climate Emergency Action Plan that plots a course for London to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The first set of milestones come in 2030— just eight years away.

They include:

30-50 per cent reduction of in-city automobile trips (550/yr in 2019)

50 per cent of km travelled on London roads in zero-emission vehicles (0.5 per cent in 2021)

50 per cent less fossil fuel use by buildings

60 per cent waste diversion from landfill (33 per cent in 2021)

40 per cent less embodied emissions from newly constructed buildings

25 per cent more carbon removal from air via nature and technology

Public input gathered during February and March had several recurring themes including the need to accomplish more goals earlier in the timeline and to have public dollars available to undertake some immediate actions.

Lella Blumer of Climate Action London says the key part of the city’s action plan—is action.

“It’s a good first step,” Blumer tells CTV News. “I think the important thing is to move beyond talking about it.”

City council declared a climate change emergency in April 2019.

Several letters sent to the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC) call for greater accountability through four-year targets that would align with each term of city council.

In his letter, Gabor Sass describes how his family of four has transitioned to an almost net-zero lifestyle over the last 20 years.

Standing outside his home, Sass explains that his family now cycles and rides public transit.

A car is only rented when necessary.

His property is a maze of raised vegetable gardens, and his super-insulated home includes solar panels and water barrels.

Sass admits the steps his family has taken to reduce carbon emissions might seem overwhelming, but a gradual approach will ease Londoners into the future.

“In 10 to 20 years, I see Londoners growing a lot more of their own food, I see Londoners having fewer vehicles,” he predicts.

For Londoners considering an upgrade to energy efficient technologies, the action plan now includes how long it will take to realize net financial savings.

Our bills are so much lower than when we started this, and there are also the health benefits,” Sass says.

Blumer adds that governments must ensure financial support exists to ensure every Londoner can make the necessary changes.

“What are the things that can be done systemically, so that everyone can be part of the changes and everyone can benefit from them,” Blumer adds.

The SPPC meeting will be held on April 5 at city hall.