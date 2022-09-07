Council rejects moving R-rated business licenses to Dundas Place

Commercial building at 232 Dundas Pl. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) Commercial building at 232 Dundas Pl. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver