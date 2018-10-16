

CTV London





The city of London has ratified a new contract with CUPE Local 101, representing 836 inside city workers.

This collective agreement will be in effect January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2022 and provides for the following wage increases:

January 1, 2019 – 1.75%

January 1, 2020 – 1.75%

January 1, 2021 – 1.85%

January 1, 2022 – 2%

In addition, there are benefit improvements and language clarification.

The new contract replaces the existing agreement which expires at the end of the year.

“Both sides worked together to ratify this as quickly as possible. Better relations between city management and the union have helped us reach this agreement today,” commented Steve Holland, President, CUPE Local 101.

“We are pleased to have reached a negotiated agreement with CUPE Local 101 before the contract expired,” said Bill Coxhead, Managing Director, Corporate Services and Human Resources. “This is a reflection of our shared commitment to working together to build strong employee and labour relations. Reaching this agreement now means security for all parties, and cost certainty for the Corporation and for Londoners.”