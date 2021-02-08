LONDON, ONT. -- London’s city council may join the ranks of those calling on senior governments to expand paid sick leave during the pandemic.

A motion brought forward by Coun. Arielle Kayabaga requests that the federal and provincial governments immediately work together to expand paid sick leave benefits.

The motion states advises that city council, “requests that the two levels of government to work together, as soon as possible, to enhance paid sick leave for all” to slow the spread of COVID-19.

There have been concerns that some people feel financial pressure to continue working even when they suspect they have contracted the virus.

On Monday, the Corporate Services Committee recommended that the motion be approved by council.

Council will consider approving the motion at its meeting on Feb. 23.