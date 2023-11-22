Council might redirect homeless hub funding to maximize winter shelter beds

Out of time, with few options, and insufficient funding — city councillors sparred for two-hours about emergency shelter beds for Londoners experiencing homelessness this winter.

“It’s heartbreaking that it’s Nov. 21 and people on the streets don’t know whether there are going to be shelter beds coming or not,” Coun. Susan Stevenson told colleagues.

An estimated 600 high-needs individuals are living unsheltered in London.

On Tuesday, the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee considered approving up to 120 shelter beds (until May 31) that would be operated by Ark Aid Street Mission at a total cost of $3 million.

“Never did we imagine that we may be the only service provider adding beds this year,” admitted Sarah Campbell, executive director of Ark Aid Street Mission. “I think it speaks to the capacity issue across our sector.”

Ark Aid Street Mission proposed operating:

30 beds at The Ark in the Old East Village ($826,686)

65 beds at Bishop Cronyn Memorial Church on William Street ($1,472,739)

15 beds at the CMHA Coffee House on Hamilton Road ($404,323)

10 beds at CMHA My Sisters Place on Dundas Street ($335,216)

“I’m looking towards the maximum amount of relief that we can provide right now,” Coun. Sam Trosow explained.

The available funding at city hall for the additional shelter beds totals just $1.8 million, about $1.2 million short of funding all of the overnight spaces.

Eventually, 55 beds at The Ark, CMHA Coffeehouse and My Sisters’ Place received widespread support from the committee.

Approving the remaining 65 beds at a former daycare on the church property at 432 William St. proved less popular.

“I’m not going to support William Street,” Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said, “I’m particularly concerned that we don’t know what building code upgrades may be necessary and what capital costs may be involved.

Coun. David Ferreira was concerned after city staff suggested filling the funding gap with operational dollars initially earmarked for the service hub that was cancelled at the Lighthouse Inn and My Sisters’ Place.

“If we were to go above the $1.8 million, we would be possibly putting funds for our future hubs in jeopardy,” Ferreira worried.

City Manager Lynne Livingstone explained they weren’t choosing between shelter beds and a third hub.

“If the winter shelter beds require us looking into using funding that is currently earmarked for the hub, that would be one thing,” Livingstone explained. “If we then received an unsolicited proposal (for a hub), we would come back to council about how we would proceed with trying to do both.”

Campbell emphasized that the number of beds The Ark can operate this winter will still fall short of demand.

The site on William Street would play a critical role when frigid temperatures arrive.

“I don’t want to pretend like this is the difference maker, but this is the difference maker for 65 people,” said Campbell.

Eventually, council members on the committee narrowly voted 8-6 in favour of the additional beds — without a clear source of funding.

Voting in favour were Anna Hopkins, Corrine Rahman, Elizabeth Peloza, Jerry Pribil, Susan Stevenson, Skylar Franke, Hadleigh McAlister, and Sam Trosow.

Mayor Josh Morgan, Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis, David Ferreira, Steve Lehman, Steve Hillier, and Peter Cuddy were opposed.

Despite all 120 beds being backed by the committee, many Londoners will still be left in encampments this winter.

Options to fund the emergency beds will be provided to council before they make a final decision at a meeting Nov. 28.