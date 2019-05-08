

CTV London





A political push to move evening meetings at city hall to the daytime fell short Tuesday night.

Last week councillor Michael Van Holst failed to convince the corporate services committee to entertain the idea of declaring "city councillor" a full time job.

Tuesday he modified his pitch asking that the governance working group to investigate moving committee and council meetings to daytime hours.

Most of those meetings are currently held in the evening permitting about half of council to maintain full time jobs outside city hall.

The motion failed 7 to 8 meaning the evening schedule will remain unchanged.

Several councillors suggested that daytime meetings was just another way to make council a "full time" job.