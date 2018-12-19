

CTV London





After much public debate, London city council had little to say Tuesday night before rezoning 446 York St. to become the city's first supervised drug consumption site.

Last week, dozens of Londoners appeared at a public participation meeting to express opinions, with many against the location.

Some concerns were raised about the property's proximity to Beal secondary school and several residential high rises.

The approval was the last significant legislative hurdle for the site.

It now awaits provincial funding.

Construction could begin early next year unless opponents launch a formal appeal to the local planning appeal tribunal.