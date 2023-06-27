Council decides to keep Blackfriars Bridge open to cars

Blackfriars Bridge will continue to permit the current mix of bikes, pedestrians, and eastbound cars to cross the Thames River.

Council voted 8-7 to maintain the status quo because the span offers a link for drivers to downtown London, and the recent $8.6 million restoration was done in part to ensure the bridge’s continued use by vehicles.

Following a long-term use study of the 148-year-old historic bridge and survey of 1,200 Londoners, three choices were presented to council:

Continue with the current bridge configuration providing one-way access for people driving cars and two-way access for people walking and riding bikes Dedicate the bridge to people walking and riding bikes during the warmer months from May 1 to Oct. 31, and allow people driving cars to use the bridge from November to April annually Permanently close the bridge to cars, providing exclusive use for people walking and riding bikes

Two weeks ago, Coun. Hadleigh McAlister put forward a motion at the Civic Works Committee to support the first option (maintaining year-round vehicle use), but at council said after visiting the site he changed his mind.

“I think it puts us in the right direction in terms of the vision we want for London, in terms of the goals we put into our Strategic Plan, and so I will be voting against my own motion,” McAlister told colleagues.

“The council should not prioritize vehicles over clean air, public safety, and creative uses of this bridge,” argued Coun. Sam Trosow.

But other councillors pushed for keeping eastbound vehicle traffic along with the active transportation options.

“We did not spend $8 million of taxpayer money to have a stand alone foot bridge for pedestrians or even cyclists,” said Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said he would be open to reconsider closing the bridge to vehicles in the future after London’s bus rapid transit system is completed.

Council voted 8-7 to maintain access to vehicles.

IN FAVOUR

Lewis

Cuddy

Stevenson

Pribil

Rahman

Lehman

Van Meerbergen

Hillier

AGAINST