Council chooses political insider to fill vacancy despite calls to boost diversity on police board

It took just two rounds of voting to narrow the list of candidates for the London Police Services Board (LPSB) from 54 down to one.

After three finalists were chosen in round one, Ryan Gauss received eight of 14 available votes in the second round of the selection process used by members of city council.

Gauss is the Director of Operations and Personnel for London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos.

He also served as campaign manager for Mayor Josh Morgan during the 2022 municipal election.

For over a decade, Gauss was employed in a civilian role with the RCMP.

“There’s often people who work on campaigns, on many campaigns, who are appointed to boards and commissions across the city,” explained Morgan when asked about supporting his campaign manager in the second round. “I have no concerns with that. In fact, my decisions were made based on the qualifications of the individual.”

Council must fill the seat on the LPSB vacated by former Chair Susan Toth.

Toth was the first Latina woman on the board.

When she resigned, she urged city council to select her replacement from the Indigenous or Black communities.

“In moments where we understand the critical importance of diversity and the importance in particular of having a Black or Indigenous member, you need to actively seek out those members, you need to actively go out and put out a call,” said Toth.

Gauss confirms to CTV News that he is not from an under-represented group.

The choice will leave only one person on the seven-member board from a diverse background, Chair Ali Chahbar.

Morgan is not concerned about the level of diversity on the police board.

“I believe we have a diverse Police Services Board. We have gender balance. We have a chair who is from a diverse community.” he told CTV News.

Morgan added, “We also have an advisory committee that serves the board to reflect a large range of diversity that’s within the community.”

The second place finisher was Joseph Wabegijig. He received six votes.

In his application, Wabegijig described his experience serving on the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Services Board, which is one of Ontario’s largest First Nations Police Boards.

Professionally, he served as a senior policy advisor to the Federal Minister of Indigenous Services supporting the Minister advancing a mandate which also included advising the Prime Minister’s Office.

Morgan does not believe Gauss’ employment with a Member of Parliament will result in an excessive number of declared conflicts of interest.

“From a federal perspective, there are some things that overlap with the operations of the police board, but for the most part we are governed by provincial legislation,” said Morgan.

The second round of the selection process

Ryan Gauss (9 votes)

Morgan, Pribil, Hillier, Lewis, Cuddy, Van Meerbergen, Stevenson, Lehman

Joseph Wabegijig (6 votes)

Hopkins, Rahman, Franke, Ferreira, McAlister, Trosow

Absent

Peloza

A subsequent vote to confirm the second round of the selection process was supported unanimously by the council members who were present.

Council will make a final decision on the appointment April 4.