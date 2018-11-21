

CTV London





It may have been their last meeting but that didn’t stop council from making a key decision on a development that could change the face of a neighbourhood.

York Developments has proposed a 1,300 unit residential complex of high rises at Southdale Road and Bostwick Road that would surround the new Bostwick Community Centre.

Initially the planning committee was deadlocked at 3-3 about a recommendation on the proposal. Councilor Turner argued that the application should go back before city staff but council disagreed.

The project was approved despite being just outside the intensification area identified in the London Plan.

Construction can’t begin however until a long list of conditions are met including environment and design concerns.