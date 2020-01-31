LONDON, ONT. -- Debate on day two of budget deliberations keeps returning to a central theme, whether city hall should cover costs from provincial downloading.

The answer that’s emerging is: it depends on how much value council members place on the specific program facing financial pressure.

Council members continue their pointed criticism of provincial downloading, but still covered the financial impacts predicted at the region’s three conservation authorities; Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA), Lower Thames River Conservation Authority and Kettle Creek Conservation Authoritity.

Council unanimously supported their base budgets, but began an extensive debate over picking up the estimated combined $630,000 of additional costs stemming from changes to provincial funding.

“We believe the province should be funding this,” explains UTRCA’s Ian Wilcox when asked about the Flood Hazard program.

“This program was cost shared between the municipalities and the province 50-50. Over the past 25 years and with this recent decision, I believe the ratio now is 94-6.”

Councillor Phil Squire urged his colleagues to remain consistent with decisions made on day one of deliberations to not offset provincial funding cuts with municipal property taxes.

“For me it’s time to get a grip on this problem, get it in the right place, and the right body funding it."

But Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer reminded colleagues recent flooding along the Thames River could have been much worse, “I’m not cutting it, there’s no way I’m going to vote for cutting it...I do support the province paying for more of it. But in the meantime, the question is are we going to cut it?”

Squire fired back,”Somewhere you have to draw a line, you have to draw a line and say this is no something the municipality is responsible for.”

Council voted 12-3 in favour of providing additional money to offset provincial downloading impacts.

Budget deliberations continue.

More to come.