LONDON, ONT -- It took five hours of meetings but ultimately members of council supported a mask by-law that's virtually identical to the existing instruction issued by the Medical Officer of Health last week.

Outside, during the meeting, a small number of people protested the by-law that would mandate masks in enclosed public spaces.

Inside, city councillors wanted to know why the medical officer of health had resisted issuing a health order instead of asking them to pass a bylaw.

“My medical opinion is that our rate of illness does not trigger the clause the Health Protection and Promotion Act that allows a Section 22 Order,” said Dr. Chris Mackie.

Mackie instead recommended council approve the by-law which is virtually the same as the medical instruction requiring masks in that he issued last week.

Both will end when the provincial state of emergency ends.

The difference being that city hall will take a role in enforcement. Penalties for noncompliance start at $500 and could range up to $100,000.

Every 60 days council will receive a report on complaints and fines related to the mask by-law to ensure the by-law is being enforced equitably.

“Sometimes the best compromise is the one where not everyone is happy where it landed. That's because there are very diverse opinions on this,” said councillor Josh Morgan.

Council members supported the motion 13-1 and it will be rubber stamped by council on Tuesday before officially coming into force and effect.

However, some councillors still questioned the need for a bylaw mimicking the existing medical instruction.

“All we've done is pass a by-law that does the same thing as the Medical Officer of Health. Dr Mackie mentioned we're showing leadership. I just want him to show leadership on the health file,” said councillor Phil Squire.

For his part Mackie values having the support of council.

“Having TGE formal support of Council makes a big difference here. These are the leaders of the community. They represent the values of the community,” said Mackie.

Municipal by-law enforcement won’t be responding to every complaint and will emphasize education and only issue fines at hotspots of non-compliance and repeat offenders.