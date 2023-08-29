Council backs backyard fireworks, looks to add Diwali, Chinese Lunar New Year

A push by some Londoners to ban the sale and use of backyard fireworks in London has failed to garner enough support on city council.

Instead, council voted 10-5 to direct staff to draft an updated fireworks bylaw that will add Diwali and Chinese Lunar New Year as permitted days to the existing list of Victoria Day and Canada Day.

The licensed sale of fireworks will be limited to the five days leading up to each holiday.

Organized community firework events can occur on Canada Day, Victoria Day, Diwali, Chinese Lunar New Year, New Year’s Eve and other days with a $445 permit from city hall.

Since the draft bylaw won’t be ready before Diwali celebrations this fall, council also directed staff not to enforce the current bylaw on Nov. 12 and to permit the sale of commercial fireworks during the preceding seven days.

“I think we get to trust our fellow neighbours,” said Coun. Susan Stevenson. “Part of building a community is trusting that we will be respectful, that we will be honouring each other, and that we can get together and have some fun.”

Opponents had argued that fireworks negatively impact animals, the environment, and people with health conditions including autism, PTSD, and lung disease.

“This city is going to have to think long and hard, when it tries to claim to have environmental sensibilities,” argued Coun. Sam Trosow. “This flies in the face of all of the environmental sensibilities that we previously have said are important.”

An online petition of 3,199 signatures backing a ban on backyard fireworks was received by council.

However, there were also dozens of public delegations at a recent committee meeting asserting there are long held religious, cultural, and celebratory reasons to permit backyard firework displays.

Councillors will be able to debate the draft bylaw when it comes to the Community and Protective Services Committee likely sometime this winter.