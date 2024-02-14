Council approves McDonald’s drive-thru in Thames River floodplain — but not everyone’s lovin’ it

A proposed commercial development in northeast London drew dire warnings from its opponents on Tuesday.

“It’s a danger to public safety if you build this type of facility on a floodplain,” warned Coun. Sam Trosow.

On Tuesday, council considered an application by Royal Premier Homes to permit a multi-unit commercial building and a McDonald’s drive-thru restaurant at the southeast corner of Adelaide Street and Windermere Road.

“The subject lands and surrounding properties are situated on flood plain lands associated with the Thames River corridor,” according to a planning report by city staff.

The developer has proposed engineering the property to withstand the flood risk.

“It should be the right of the property owner, I think, to do what they want within our minimal restrictions,” argued Coun. Susan Stevenson.

A motion by Coun. Jerry Pribil proposed reducing the intensity of the development from five commercial units down to three (including the McDonald’s drive-thru).

“It’s a privately owned lot with a commercial use permit,” Pribil said.

What followed was a meandering debate about the Pribil’s amendment as well as procedural matters related to public notice.

Coun. Skylar Franke expressed doubt that the engineered mitigation measures would be able to withstand the long-term risk of severe flooding caused by climate change.

“I do believe this area will flood and eventually this development will be underwater, regardless of if there is a moat and a drawbridge,” Franke predicted.

1310 Adelaide St. N. and 795 Windermere Ave. in London, Ont. are subject to rezoning. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

But Coun. Peter Cuddy was more optimistic about being able to protect the property from severe flooding.

“I think quite frankly it will work,” Cuddy told colleagues. “While there may be some flooding, it won’t be our problem, it will be the problem of the developer and owner.”

Trosow warned that it could become council’s problem if flooding in the future prompts a lawsuit.

Council voted 10-5 in favour of the revised development proposal with two commercial units and the McDonald’s restaurant.

In favour:

McAlister

Lewis

Cuddy

Stevenson

Pribil

Rahman

Lehman

Van Meerbergen

Peloza

Hillier

Opposed:

Trosow

Hopkins

Franke

Ferreira

Morgan

However, council’s decision isn’t the final word.

Construction can’t begin until the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) provides its approval.

“As it’s in a floodplain, which is an erosion hazard, this developer will need to get a Section 28 permit in order to start any development on site,” Franke explained.

