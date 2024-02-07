Could London, Ont. see record-breaking temperatures this week?

It’s possible southwestern Ontario could see some record-breaking temperatures over the next few days.

“Forecast high of ten degrees on Thursday and Friday,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison. “The records, 8.1 set back in 1990, and 9.9 set back in 2023.”

Sunshine will begin the day on Thursday, turning into a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon.

“Thursday night, a chance for showers. This will be the first push of rainfall coming in with our next weather system,” said Atchison.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Wednesday night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Low zero.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming south 20 km/h in the morning. High 10.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 10.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 6.

Sunday: Cloudy. High plus 3.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 2.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 2.