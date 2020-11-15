LONDON, ONT -- London Fire department say they were called to the location on Wonderland Road N, for reports of smoke coming from the Costco Wholesale.

London Fire District Chief, Kevin Culbertson says when firefighters arrived they found a burnt out HVAC system which set off the fire alarm.

As a precaution everyone was evacuated from Costco with no injuries reported at this time.

Fire crews are investigating for carbon monoxide.

The store is currently closed but Chief Culbertson anticipates it will reopen later this afternoon.