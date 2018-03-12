

CTV London





London police are teaming up with Western and Fanshawe student leaders ahead of this upcoming St. Patrick's Day, urging for calm.

Police, Western University Students' Council and the Fanshawe Student Union are urging all students to adhere to their school’s code of conduct and the law.

“We want students to have fun and stay safe this St. Patrick’s Day,” said Morganna Sampson, Fanshawe Student Union President in a news release.

“We encourage all students to be respectful, courteous and to be good citizens, whether you are hosting or going to a party, or celebrating at one of London’s bars.”

London police will be out in full force, looking for public intoxication, fights and underage drinking.

“We will be directing significant resources to areas of the city that have historically been problematic for large street gatherings to keep the peace and maintain order,” said Deputy Chief Steve Williams. “We will be fair and want people to have a good time, but we will be enforcing the law. Public safety is our number one priority.”

Police do not want to see a repeat of the riots near Fanshawe College in 2012.