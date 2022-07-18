Copper wire theft leaves St. Thomas church without AC for the rest of summer

Last Thursday, John Savage, the captain of the Salvation Army in St. Thomas, Ont. realized their air conditioner had been ripped out of their back unit.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting this to happen within our first few weeks here in St. Thomas.”

According to Savage, police have been patrolling the building regularly since there were two separate theft attempts last week.

“On Saturday night there was another attempt to take the remaining copper out of the unit,” said Savage.

The church runs children's youth programs and community meals. But because of the hot and humid weather forecasted for later this week, they will have to offer take out instead.

The church was told they will have to wait between 13 and 20 weeks to get their air conditioner replaced.

Savage said this will negatively impact their indoor services for the rest of the summer.

“People see there is money to be made and they take advantage,” he said.