'Cope and survive': Report outlines city’s response to winter homelessness
It’s a crisis that’s only getting worse.
That’s the grim picture in a newly published report on London’s Homeless Winter Response.
The report covers the period from Dec. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and outlines how the city managed the growing homelessness crisis in the winter months.
It indicates that the number of people living on the street more than doubled from the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, from less than 1,000, to more than 2,000.
Kevin Dickins, the city's deputy manager of social health and development, and the author of the report, said those experiencing homelessness no longer fit into any one stereotype, and cross all demographics.
“We’re seeing seniors calling our offices, at risk of experiencing homelessness,” he explained. “Individuals who might be reno-victed from their apartments. There’s a real challenge on our streets with people trying to do whatever they can to cope and survive.”
According to the report, London Cares, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Atlohsa and Salvation Army Centre of Hope were contracted to provide spaces, including “up to 155 day spaces, 143 overnight spaces and up to 56 spaces for cold weather alerts.”
The intensified winter response to homelessness was paid for from a one time $5-million subsidy from the provincial government’s COVID-19 response.
Londoner Randy Smit, who lives on the city’s streets, told CTV News London he tries to get a shelter bed when he can, but the shelters are often busy.
“They’re usually all packed,” he said. “I got a spot underneath the bridge, had for a couple years now. Gotta do what you gotta do, right?”
Chuck Lazenby, the executive director of the Unity Project, one the agencies involved in the response, said there’s only so much they can do, with the crisis rooted in issues like lack of affordable and accessible housing, and inadequate social assistance.
“As social services we are working so hard to respond to this crisis that is a consequence of a failed system,” she said. “And if we don’t fix that system on the other side we’re always going to be looked at like we’re failing. And so we’re really trying to do our best to do what we can to fill in those systemic gaps.”
The report on London’s Winter Homeless Response goes to city council on May 24.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Will U.S. send Ukraine F-16 fighter jets? NATO ambassador says not 'right now'
The United States' ambassador to NATO says it is 'entirely' up to other countries to decide whether they want to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, but it's not something the Americans have plans to do 'right now.'
World needs to be 'vigilant' as AI technology improves and deepfakes spread: UN adviser
A UN adviser says the world needs to be 'vigilant' as artificial intelligence technology improves, allowing for more realistic-looking deepfakes.
Scientists discover perplexing low-frequency noises in the Earth's atmosphere
Scientists have discovered mysterious sounds in the Earth’s stratosphere, the origins of which are unknown to the researchers.
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown, the unstoppable running back who retired at the peak of his brilliant career to become an actor as well as a prominent civil rights advocate during the 1960s, has died. He was 87.
'Do better': B.C. couple stranded in Rome by WestJet cancellations
A Langley couple on holiday in Rome was stranded by WestJet cancellations. Nic Ho says it took him 12 hours to get through to customer service and rebook a flight.
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: What's a good Alberta conservative to do?
In an opinion column for CTVNews.ca ahead of the provincial election, Naheed Nenshi argues Alberta conservatives have a few choices ahead of them, all of which require holding their noses.
'She has a lot of work to do': Smith suggests door still open for controversial UCP candidate
The day after Danielle Smith disavowed a candidate for comparing transgender children to 'feces in food,' the UCP leader now says if elected, Jennifer Johnson could find her way back into caucus with 'a lot of work.'
Ford says Ontario offering more money to Stellantis, feds say deal is close
Ontario is offering more money in a bid to keep automaker Stellantis from pulling out of building an electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont., Premier Doug Ford said Friday.
UPDATED | With strike avoided, WestJet may need another 48 hours to get back to 'stable state': aviation expert
It could take at least a couple of days for WestJet to get back to full operations, an aviation expert says, after the airline and its pilots union managed to reach a last-minute deal and avoid possible job action Friday.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region politicians react to break up of Peel Region
A bombshell announcement from the provincial government to dissolve Peel Region has some local politicians wondering if the same thing could happen in the Region of Waterloo.
-
Search for man missing from Toronto expands to Waterloo region
The search for a vulnerable man last seen in north Toronto has widened to Waterloo region, a family member tells CTV News. Meanwhile the Guelph Police Service says it’s received a tip from Toronto police that Nathan, a 37-year-old with Down syndrome, was spotted in The Ward neighbourhood.
-
Coalition of Muslim Women K-W calls for change following assault at Kitchener, Ont. DriveTest centre
Members of the Coalition of Muslim Women of Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) and the National Council of Canadian Muslims spoke Thursday following what police describe as a hate-motivated incident at a DriveTest centre in Kitchener, Ont.
Windsor
-
Doug Ford says province will offer more money to keep EV battery plant in Windsor
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has promised the province will offer up more money towards the incentive package already on the table to keep Stellantis/LG from pulling the NextStar Energy battery plant from Windsor.
-
Windsor-Essex health unit says 20 people visited SafePoint in its first 3 weeks of operations
More than three weeks after it first opened, 20 people have visited the SafePoint site in downtown Windsor, Ont. In that time period, those 20 people visited SafePoint 43 times. Of those 43 visits, 40 per cent did not involve 'onsite consumption,' according to the WECHU.
-
Loaded gun seized in arrest outside Walker Road business
A 37-year-old man is facing multiple weapons charges after Windsor police say he was arrested leaving a Walker Road business.
Barrie
-
Man killed after 50-foot fall from tree identified as Toronto firefighter, father of 2
A man who died after falling 50 feet out of a tree earlier this week in Oro-Medonte has been identified as a 45-year-old firefighter and father of two.
-
'It's embarrassing," Former Barrie dentist seeks to clear his name amid sexual abuse allegations
Former Barrie dentist Dr. Adam Chapnick is seeking to clear his name after being found guilty by the Royal College of Dentistry of Ontario of several violations, the most serious, sexual abuse.
-
Dump truck collision in Oro-Medonte causes diesel fuel spill
Crews were called to clean up a diesel fuel spill in Oro-Medonte on Friday morning after two dump trucks collided.
Northern Ontario
-
Court hears victim impact statements from murder victim’s family, friends
People close to Renee Sweeney and her family finally had their say in court Friday. They were able to give victim impact statements 25 years after Sweeney was killed.
-
Northern medical school suffers cyberattack, systems offline
NOSM University, which has campuses in Greater Sudbury and Thunder Bay, learned it was the victim of a cyberattack on Wednesday of this week.
-
Unclaimed $1M lottery ticket sold in northern Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says there are two weeks left to claim a $1 million prize from a Lotto Max ticket sold in northern Ontario last year.
Ottawa
-
Accused cop killer's lawyers say Sgt. Eric Mueller's death 'was not an ambush'
The lawyers for the man accused of killing Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Eric Mueller say the officer was not ambushed, contradicting the OPP commissioner's description of the incident.
-
St. Monica Catholic School rebuilding stronger after derecho storm
Nearly one year after the derecho storm tore through Nepean’s Pine Glen neighbourhood, staff at St. Monica Catholic School says they are building back together.
-
Donovan Bailey joins group aiming to buy Ottawa Senators
As Senators fans wait for word on who will be the new owner of the club, Donovan Bailey announced he would be joining Neko Sparks and Snoop Dogg in their bid for the club.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dead after stabbing in Brampton, Ont.
A woman is dead after being stabbed in Brampton on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fetus found in park near Toronto sparks police investigation
A fetus found by a resident walking in a public park west of Toronto prompted a police investigation Friday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Kyle Dubas out as Toronto Maple Leafs general manager
Kyle Dubas is out as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team said Friday it is 'parting ways' with the 37-year-old.
Montreal
-
Sexual misconduct in Quebec schools: parents, students call for change
Parents and students are demanding action from the Quebec government after more allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour at an all-girls school in the east end of Montreal.
-
City of Montreal has filled 111,000 potholes so far in 2023
Some drivers might not believe it, but city crews have already filled more than 111,000 potholes in Montreal so far this year.
-
Propane tank explodes after two trucks catch fire in Laval industrial area
Laval firefighters responded to a blaze behind a business that sent black smoke into the sky Friday afternoon. The fire broke out in an industrial area at 2000 Dagenais Boulevard West, according to a tweet from Laval’s fire department around 3:30 p.m.
Atlantic
-
'Felt like a slap': Family says man's tissue donation rejected on basis of sexual orientation
A Nova Scotia family filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission, saying their loved one's tissues were rejected based on sexual orientation.
-
Parents, guardians called in to help children as Halifax CUPE strike continues
As Halifax-area striking school support workers spend an eighth day on the picket lines, some parents are being called into the classroom to help their children with special needs.
-
Western wildfire smoke over the Maritimes Friday
A thin haze created by smoke from the wildfire in western Canada is present over the Maritimes Friday.
Winnipeg
-
Crown suggests medical exams done for sexual purpose in doctor's sex assault trial
Crown prosecutors questioned a Manitoba doctor accused of sexual assault, suggesting he was aroused while conducting an exam on a female patient – one of many exams they allege were done for his own sexual gratification.
-
The two Manitoba school divisions that saw the biggest rises in enrolment
Superintendents from the Manitoba school divisions that saw the largest rises in enrolment last year attribute their growth to students returning from pandemic homeschooling and immigration.
-
City hires senior advisor on homelessness to help agencies work together
The city has created a new job to help address the growing issue of homelessness in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Passenger in hit-and-run death of Calgary police officer released on day parole
A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for his role in the death of a Calgary police officer will be released to a halfway house after being granted day parole.
-
Fact checking the Alberta Leaders' Debate
Experts say Thursday's Leaders' Debate didn't produce any knockout punches -- but it does warrant a replay.
-
Calgary murder victim identified, charges laid against 26 year old
Calgary police have released the identity of a man who died after a brazen shooting in the height of rush hour on Thursday, as well as the man charged with his murder.
Edmonton
-
Wildfire burning within 1km of Fox Creek, Alta., flames jumped Highway 43: officials
Firefighters are digging in to try to save Fox Creek from a wildfire burning dangerously close to homes in the northwestern Alberta town, officials said Friday.
-
'It was a mistake': UCP Leader Smith acknowledges ethics violation but doesn't apologize
After the Alberta leaders debate Thursday night, a reporter asked Danielle Smith if she's sorry for breaking the province's Conflicts of Interest Act. The UCP leader did not offer an apology.
-
Notley hammers Smith on trust issues, UCP leader attacks NDP economic record during TV debate
The top two candidates to become premier of Alberta met face-to-face in Edmonton Thursday night for the only televised leaders debate ahead of a May 29 election.
Vancouver
-
Jury sent home early after unexpected delay in Ibrahim Ali murder trial
The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby, B.C. in 2017 was sent home early for the second straight day Friday.
-
Vancouver shoe memorial for residential school children removed from art gallery steps
Most of a memorial created by an artist to honour children who died in residential school has been removed from the steps of the Vancouver Art Gallery just days before the two-year anniversary of its installation.
-
Thursday was B.C.'s 6th straight day of record-breaking temperatures
A dozen B.C. communities saw their hottest May 18 on record Thursday, the sixth straight day on which high temperature records have fallen somewhere in the province.