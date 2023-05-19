'Cope and survive': Report outlines city’s response to winter homelessness

It’s a crisis that’s only getting worse.

That’s the grim picture in a newly published report on London’s Homeless Winter Response.

The report covers the period from Dec. 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, and outlines how the city managed the growing homelessness crisis in the winter months.

It indicates that the number of people living on the street more than doubled from the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, from less than 1,000, to more than 2,000.

Kevin Dickins, the city's deputy manager of social health and development, and the author of the report, said those experiencing homelessness no longer fit into any one stereotype, and cross all demographics.

“We’re seeing seniors calling our offices, at risk of experiencing homelessness,” he explained. “Individuals who might be reno-victed from their apartments. There’s a real challenge on our streets with people trying to do whatever they can to cope and survive.”

According to the report, London Cares, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Atlohsa and Salvation Army Centre of Hope were contracted to provide spaces, including “up to 155 day spaces, 143 overnight spaces and up to 56 spaces for cold weather alerts.”

The intensified winter response to homelessness was paid for from a one time $5-million subsidy from the provincial government’s COVID-19 response.

Londoner Randy Smit, who lives on the city’s streets, told CTV News London he tries to get a shelter bed when he can, but the shelters are often busy.

“They’re usually all packed,” he said. “I got a spot underneath the bridge, had for a couple years now. Gotta do what you gotta do, right?”

Chuck Lazenby, the executive director of the Unity Project, one the agencies involved in the response, said there’s only so much they can do, with the crisis rooted in issues like lack of affordable and accessible housing, and inadequate social assistance.

“As social services we are working so hard to respond to this crisis that is a consequence of a failed system,” she said. “And if we don’t fix that system on the other side we’re always going to be looked at like we’re failing. And so we’re really trying to do our best to do what we can to fill in those systemic gaps.”

The report on London’s Winter Homeless Response goes to city council on May 24.