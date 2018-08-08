

CTV London





The case against a London police officer accused of giving a fellow cop preferential treatment during a prostitution sting has been put over until next week.

Sgt. Michael Hay is facing three charges under the Police Services Act.

Hay was in charge of the human trafficking unit in April at the time of the alleged incident.

Documents say that Hay was conducting a sting and during that investigation, a police officer from Waterloo Regional Police was arrested.

The charges say Hay had that officer unconditionally released.

Hay will appear for a plea agreement Aug. 17 at police headquarters.