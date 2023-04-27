Cool, wet weather returns for the weekend

High pressure is moving over the area Thursday bringing a return to sunshine, but the dry weather will be short lived.

The chance for showers returns Friday morning and rain is on the way Friday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will lift northeast from the gulf coast Friday with 10-15 mm of rain for London.

Break out the rain boots and raincoats, with days of wet weather on the way.

Another low-pressure system and associated cold front will follow Saturday with another round of rainfall.

A closed upper low moving in from the northwest slides over the Great Lakes Saturday night into Sunday, and will set up shop through early next week.

The weather pattern will be cool and wet as we kick off May, temperatures will average 8 to 10 degrees below normal early next week.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE REST OF THE FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Rain beginning near noon. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming east 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High 14 with temperature falling to 11 in the afternoon.

Saturday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 8.

Tuesday: Rain. High 8.