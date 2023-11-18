Cool, sunny Saturday in the Forest City

In London, it’ll be mainly sunny Saturday with some gusty breezes and a high of plus 5C.

Saturday night will be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight and a low of minus 1C, feeling like minus 5C.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the morning, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 7C.

Sunday night will be clear with a low of minus 5C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 4.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 7.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.