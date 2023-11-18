LONDON
    • Cool, sunny Saturday in the Forest City

    Fall colours are out in full force in this viewer-submitted photo taken just outside London, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2022. (Source: Milt Everitt) Fall colours are out in full force in this viewer-submitted photo taken just outside London, Ont. on Oct. 7, 2022. (Source: Milt Everitt)

    In London, it’ll be mainly sunny Saturday with some gusty breezes and a high of plus 5C.

    Saturday night will be clear, becoming partly cloudy near midnight and a low of minus 1C, feeling like minus 5C.

    Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late in the morning, clearing in the afternoon with a high of 7C.

    Sunday night will be clear with a low of minus 5C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Monday: Increasing cloudiness. High plus 4.

    Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 7.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.

