Cool morning, mix of sun and cloud in London, Ont.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected in the London area Thursday with slightly below average temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, the region can expect some sun, with a high of 19C.

Fog patches from overnight are expected to dissipate in the morning.

The high is slightly below the 21C average for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 7C in the evening with clear skies.

Fog patches are likely to develop before morning.

Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days: