London

    • Cool conditions expected for Thanksgiving long-weekend

    This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo. (Source: Carol White) This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo. (Source: Carol White)

    Saturday will be mainly cloudy with showers expected throughout the day and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature will stay steady near 10C.

    Expect similar conditions into Saturday night with more showers forecasted with a risk of thunderstorms and the temperature steady near 8C.

    On Sunday, we’ll see a few showers ending in the afternoon, then cloudy for the day with the temperature steady near 9C.

    Sunday night will be cloudy with a slight chance of showers and a low of 6C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Monday: Cloudy. High 11.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

    Wednesday: Cloudy. High 15.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 17.

    Friday: Rain. High 14.

