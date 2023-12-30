LONDON
London

    • Cool, cloudy weekend in store for London, Ont. region

    A foggy and rainy landscape is seen in London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from Dec. 24, 2023. (Source: Ellen Price) A foggy and rainy landscape is seen in London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from Dec. 24, 2023. (Source: Ellen Price)

    Saturday will be mainly cloudy and breezy in the Forest City with a slight chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon and a high of plus 1.

    It’ll remain cloudy Saturday night with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 4, feeling like minus 6 overnight.

    For New Year’s Eve on Sunday, cloudy skies are expected with a 60 per cent chance of snow and a high of plus 2.

    Sunday night will remain cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 2.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Monday (New Year’s Day): A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 1.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

    Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'

    The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News