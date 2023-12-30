Cool, cloudy weekend in store for London, Ont. region

Saturday will be mainly cloudy and breezy in the Forest City with a slight chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon and a high of plus 1.

It’ll remain cloudy Saturday night with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 4, feeling like minus 6 overnight.

For New Year’s Eve on Sunday, cloudy skies are expected with a 60 per cent chance of snow and a high of plus 2.

Sunday night will remain cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of minus 2.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday (New Year’s Day): A mix of sun and cloud. High zero.

Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 1.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.