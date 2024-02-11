LONDON
London

    • Cool, cloudy conditions return to London, Ont.

    A robin is seen perched on a tree branch in London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from March 1, 2023. (Source: Ellen Price) A robin is seen perched on a tree branch in London, Ont. in this viewer-submitted image from March 1, 2023. (Source: Ellen Price)
    Share

    After days of record-breaking temperatures, southwestern Ontario is finally cooling down.

    Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a high of plus 3 degrees.

    We’ll see increasing cloudiness overnight with a low of minus 4, feeling like minus 8 with the wind chill.

    Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

    Sunday: Mainly cloudy. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

    Sunday night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Western officials criticize Trump's NATO comments

    Two European officials criticized Donald Trump on Sunday after comments the former U.S. president made about not protecting NATO allies who aren't paying enough from a potential Russian invasion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News