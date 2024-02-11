Cool, cloudy conditions return to London, Ont.

After days of record-breaking temperatures, southwestern Ontario is finally cooling down.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a high of plus 3 degrees.

We’ll see increasing cloudiness overnight with a low of minus 4, feeling like minus 8 with the wind chill.

Here’s a look at the London, Ont. region’s forecast

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Sunday night: A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 8 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 1.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2.