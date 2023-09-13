'Cool and crisp' weather expected

The London region may be in store for some more showers, along with slightly below seasonal temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, the area can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7C.

On Thursday, we’ll see a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers and a high reaching 19C.

Thursday evening will be cool with a low of plus 5C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Friday: Sunny, high of 21C. At night, clear with a low of 7C.

Saturday: Sunny, high of 23C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 11C.

Sunday: Mix of sun and cloud, high 20C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, low of 11C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high 18C. At night, cloudy with a low of 10C.