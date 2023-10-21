London

    • Cool and cloudy weekend expected

    This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo. (Source: Peggy Roth) This is a CTV News London viewer submitted photo. (Source: Peggy Roth)
    Saturday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 11C.

    Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of plus 4C.

    On Sunday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a high of 10C.

    Conditions will likely clear up Sunday night with a low of plus 1C.

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

    Tuesday: Cloudy. High 16.

    Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

    Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

