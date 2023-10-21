Cool and cloudy weekend expected

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers and a high of 11C.

Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of plus 4C.

On Sunday, expect mainly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a high of 10C.

Conditions will likely clear up Sunday night with a low of plus 1C.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 16.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12.