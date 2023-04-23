Cool and cloudy in the Forest City Sunday

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

