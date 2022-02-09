OPP shut down portion of westbound Highway 402 in Lambton County for convoy

Lambton OPP have closed a portion of westbound Highway 402 in Lambton County Wednesday.

Farm vehicles and trucks made up a convoy that got underway around 7:15 a.m. It's not clear how many vehicles are involved.

Provincial continue to monitor the situation.

Motorists may want to avoid the westbound lanes of the highway to avoid delays.

Hundreds of transport trucks looking to cross into Michigan were diverted to the Bluewater Bridge Tuesday as anti-mandate protesters continued their blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor.

(More to come)