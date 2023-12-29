Conversation with Mayor Morgan Part 2: Affordability, Budget Priorities, and Rapid Transit

Sitting down for a year end interview with CTV News, mayor Josh Morgan says upcoming multi-year budget deliberations will take into account the affordability challenge faced by Londoners.

“I have four kids myself, I know the cost of (a) mortgage, cost of food, cost of getting around have all gone up. So we have to do everything we can do to reflect that,” Morgan says.

Morgan says the current mix of municipal revenue sources (property taxes, user fees, and senior government grants) no longer aligns with the complex service demands placed on cities.

He reveals that conversations have started between senior governments and municipalities, “to reflect the reality that property tax is an archaic system and we can’t build modern cities on the back of a 150 year old taxation system.”

The mayor says cities are not looking to add “tremendous new taxes”, but instead are seeking to rebalance the cost and revenue relationship with other levels of government similar to a recent agreement between the City of Toronto and Ontario.

“A rebalancing of the fiscal relationship is really what we are talking about. What that actually looks like, we (mayors) are relatively open,” he adds.

“We for example do not partake, in any meaningful way, in economic growth,” Morgan explains. “As people buy more goods through the economy or their wages go up, those sales taxes or income taxes all go to other levels of government and then they can be transferred back to us through government grants and existing programs that may not fit in with the spending priorities that we have at any given time.”

So-called ‘Strong Mayor Powers’ given to Morgan by the provincial government will boost his influence during budget deliberations in February, including the option to present his own budget and veto council decisions unless there's a 2/3 majority.

“It is going to come as no surprise that my priorities are going to be what we have been hearing from Londoners for the past year. There are also the priorities aligned in our Strategic Plan, Housing and Housing Affordability, Health and Homelessness, Public Safety, and Transit. Those are the big investments we need to make,” he tells CTV News.

Morgan commits to listen to Londoners during a month of pre-budget public consultation in January, “This period of time when Londoners get to give their feedback is very important to me. Hearing what Londoners’ priorities are is really going to help inform the directions that I go as mayor.”

Balancing the 2024-2027 Municipal Budget will require making tough choices as he and council wade through 87 business cases for service or funding changes.

Among the budget requests, covering an estimated $174.2 million budget overrun on the rapid transit project, $148.9 million — or 85.5 per cent — is covered by development charges.

City staff proposes the remaining $23.9 million be debt financed over a number of years, with the impact to taxpayers being $4.8 million in this budget cycle.

“We can not have municipalities in a situation where we are solely responsible for cost appreciation and material cost escalation for projects of this size. We don’t just see it with BRT (Bus Rapid Transit), we see it with the Adelaide Street Underpass, we see it with major infrastructure and road projects,” the mayor says. “We are absorbing a tremendous amount of the costs simply because everything costs more than it did before the pandemic. That pressure on municipal property tax payers is unsustainable.”

Asked if he accepted that risk as part of the previous council when it approved three rapid transit lines he says, “Yes, and we have assumed that risk for decades, but we have never had a period of cost escalation like we have had through the pandemic into today.”

The mayor has this warning to those who suggest scaling back the rapid transit project mid-build, ”You can only do that to a certain degree, because on the existing BRT lines that we are constructing there is significant water and wastewater work (beneath the roadway) that we are going to have to do anyways. So the longer we wait to do that work, its not going to get cheaper and it will be inevitable that we will have to (do it).”

Difficult budget decisions could fuel a troubling trend of longer and more contentious council meetings at city hall.

As the chair of council meetings, Morgan acknowledges something has to change.

“New members of council, now that they have got their feet under themselves, have to start balancing when they ask staff questions ahead of time, and when they ask staff at a meeting,” he says. “There are important questions to be asked on the public record, but I see a lot of engagement with staff that could be happening with direct dialogue before the meeting happens.”

Morgan believes long meetings are behind the increasing friction between councillors, “I’ve met with deputy mayor and budget chair and talked about what are we going to do in the new year to bring some decorum back to council and some efficiency to the meetings.”

”On decorum, I think (councillors) are getting frustrated by the length of meetings, and that is turning into people getting agitated and then saying some things that shouldn’t be said, and that is frustrating their colleagues,” Morgan says.

In 2024 he intends to have regular meetings with committee chairs about being consistent with procedural rules intended to keeping meetings moving at a reasonable pace.

“Do not bring surprise motions to council that we spend an hour wordsmithing.” He warns that valuable time is wasted trying to make motions functional and supportable, “We’ve had a few of those recently that are very frustrating. It’s ultimately a big distraction to council that ultimately goes nowhere because the councillor didn’t come prepared.”

Entering his tenth year on council and second in the mayor’s office, Morgan remains optimistic.

“I can tell you that our city is the envy of others across the country. The economic growth, the job creation, the amount of money that is coming here to be invested in our city is the envy of others.”

One of his favourite memories from 2024 was visiting the construction site to stand on top of the tallest building in London.

“(Londoners) should be tremendously proud of their city. We are achieving things that we would have only dreamed of a decade ago, from and economic and job creation standpoint. Yes, times are tough and we will get through that together, but we are going to come out of this as a very strong, very influential mid-sized city in this country.”