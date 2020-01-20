WINGHAM, ONT. -- The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) confirms the gastrointestinal illness outbreak within the Seaforth Community Hospital has come to an end.

The outbreak started on Jan. 9 on the Inpatient Unit.

“The impact on our patients, their families and on our entire health care team during an outbreak is significant. Being able to declare the outbreak over is a testament to our team’s dedication and commitment to ensuring a safe environment and I thank all for their efforts,” says Larry Morrell, infection control pPractitioner with the HPHA.

The virus was identified as Norovirus, commonly known as the stomach flu.

It causes infection within the stomach and intestines and is not caused by the influenza virus. But officials say it’s no less serious, norovirus is very contagious.

HPHA reminds visitors about the importance of handwashing when visiting their loved ones in the hospital or long term care homes, and that you should not visit if you’re feeling under the weather.