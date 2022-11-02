Construction worker struck, driver charged

A Stratford man is charged after police say a construction worker was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 17, police say a driver was proceeding on a closed portion of Road 111 in Perth East and became confrontational, sped off and collided with a construction worker.

According to police minor injuries were reported and a 29-year-old was charged with assault with a weapon and failure to stop after an accident.

The accused has been scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charges.