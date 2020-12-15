LONDON, ONT. -- It has only been days since the partial collapse on Teeple Terrace that sent shockwaves through the London community and the country,

Now Londoners are hanging construction vests on front porches as a tribute to Henry Harder and John Martens, who lost their lives on Friday.

Source: Jeremy Oakes

The hashtags #RIPHenryHarder and #RIPJohnMartens are being shared on social media in the London community as people from around the city posted images of construction vests outside their doors.

Lighthouse Gospel Church in Port Burwell, Ont. will hold funeral a service for Henry Harder today and John Martens later in the week.