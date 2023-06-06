Construction underway at Fanshawe and Richmond

Killer whales and human interactions: Why you shouldn't panic

The number of interactions between killer whales and humans has increased alarmingly in recent years. CTVNews.ca asked an expert to explain the reasons behind the increase in interactions, explore the types of encounters, and examine the implications for both humans and killer whales.

Ukraine dam collapse triggers emergency, Moscow and Kyiv trade blame

The wall of a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine that Moscow controls collapsed Tuesday, triggering floods, endangering Europe's largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war rushed to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the emergency.

