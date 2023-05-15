Construction of 40 tiny homes in St. Thomas, Ont. to start this week
The in-ground servicing will start within days as Project Tiny Hope moves closer to fruition in St. Thomas, Ont.
YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin in partnership with Sanctuary Homes and Doug Tarry Homes is building 40 tiny homes on a former brownfield site in the city’s downtown.
“We are more than shovel ready, we are starting,” said Lindsay Rice, executive director of YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin. “Getting all the service lines underground, preparing all the underground work for our 40 tiny homes in our program house so that when we have to hit that ground running with our Doug Terry build, they're up and at it.”
All the major players in this project held a symbolic ground-breaking ceremony at the future site at 21 Kains St. Monday morning.
“This is historic,” said Rice. “Forty tiny homes of respect and dignity for individuals and families that are going to be accessible and affordable is very innovative strategy to solve our housing and homelessness crisis. We are thrilled to be having this new piece of property being developed for accessible and affordable housing.”
The property was purchased by Sanctuary Homes and cleared by Doug Tarry Homes.
“There's always a conversation about what's happening with our downtown and we just saw this as an opportunity to, if you will put our money where our mouth is,” said Doug Tarry, president of Doug Tarry Homes.
A former brownfield site in St. Thomas, Ont. at 21 Kains St. will be the future site of 40 tiny, affordable homes as part of 'Project Tiny Hope' (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“We've been working on this project for three years at least and we knew that if we could get a brownfield site that we could turn and convert into something really viable, that it would help for the revitalization of our downtown,” he added.
Tarry said with the trail system coming right to the site, there is an opportunity to extend it, allowing residents of these homes to walk to anywhere they need.
St. Thomas’ mayor Joe Preston called today “historic,” and added, “We’re really seeing what all the different varieties of housing can look like here in a community.”
Preston shared that his council has been pushing for getting housing as fast as possible during his two terms as mayor.
“When we can get private organizations like Doug Terry limited and the YWCA and Sanctuary homes out in front of a project like this, we think this is the first of many, where we can continue to provide attainable housing in our community. Forty tiny homes, with close to 60 people living in it or more is incredible right in our downtown.”
Rice said she has heard of communities doing other housing projects, but doing 40 tiny homes in the downtown is unique to St. Thomas.
Project Tiny Hope will consist of 40 tiny homes, a garden and playground area as well as on-site supports in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. (Source: YWCA St. Thomas-Elgin)Tarry believes others will jump on board and you could see communities following their lead.
“We're also templating everything that we're doing,” said Tarry. “We're creating a kit out of it, so if any other developer or community-minded group wants to have a go at it, here is the kit, this is how we did it. Net Zero community, so Net Zero ready buildings. We're going to be hopefully, if we get the sponsor in the solar panels, adding that so really invested in sustainability as well which is fantastic for our community.”
The next step is waiting for the results of their funding application to the federal government through the Rapid Housing Initiative.
“We believe we'll hear middle to end of June and so once we hear from them, we are going to be furthering our project and getting these 40 tiny homes up and going within 18 months,” said Rice.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders being granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Cancer incidence dropped sharply in 2020 in Canada, suggesting many cases were missed: StatCan
There were more than 140,000 new cancer cases diagnosed in Canada during the first year of the pandemic, but a sharp drop in rates among the most common cancers suggests that many cases may have gone undiagnosed.
Rent, mortgage interest helped drive inflation higher in April: Statistics Canada
The first increase in annual inflation since its June 2022 peak was driven in part by higher mortgage interest costs and higher rent prices, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
Here's why the sun appears red during wildfire season
A hazy sunrise can sometimes be seen in Canada during wildfire season but why it turns a deep red has to do with some pollutants in the air.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Poilievre could wind up the big winner if Trudeau's 'bluff' doesn't pay off
Chinese government interference in our politics is Trudeau's biggest obstacle to try to remove before launching another election campaign, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca. And if he can’t remove it, he has to pull a 'David Copperfield' and convince enough people it's disappeared.
Hallway medicine, dying patients, muzzled doctors: The Crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital
Another group of doctors is speaking up about dire conditions in their hospital, warning patients are dying after waiting a day or longer to be seen by a doctor in the emergency department of Surrey Memorial Hospital.
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has admitted to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
Skeletons found in Pompeii ruins reveal deaths by earthquake, not just Vesuvius' ancient eruption
The discovery of two skeletons buried beneath a collapsed wall in the Pompeii archaeological site point to deaths by powerful earthquakes that accompanied the devastating eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the first century, experts said Tuesday, in addition to the victims of volcanic ash and gas.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Explosive testimony as Ager Hasan trial nears conclusion
There was dramatic testimony in a Kitchener courtroom Tuesday as Ager Hasan broke down on the witness stand as Crown lawyers finished their cross-examination of him
-
SUV crashes into Waterloo home
A Waterloo couple is shaken after an SUV crashed into their home early Tuesday morning – leaving a trail of destruction along the way.
-
Waterloo man facing number of charges after allegedly attacking vehicle with axe
An alleged axe attack to a vehicle has led to 14 criminal charges for a Waterloo man.
Windsor
-
Windsor airport has one-month runway before any impact from looming WestJet pilot strike
The union representing WestJet pilots has issued a 72-hour strike notice which could ground flights Friday morning, but Windsor International Airport (YQG) won’t see any immediate impact, according to airport CO Mark Galvin.
-
Bylaw enforcement Bike Patrol Unit launches in Leamington
The Municipality of Leamington is introducing a new bylaw enforcement Bike Patrol Unit (BPU) this week to enhance community engagement and increase education about municipal by-laws.
-
Chatham man charged with impaired driving after allegedly stopping at green light
Chatham-Kent police say a 38-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after stopping at a green light.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County residents warned about driveway paving scam
Police are warning residents in Simcoe County about a fraudulent company offering driveway paving services.
-
Excessive speeder on Hwy 400 gets friend's vehicle impounded
Police charged a motorist on Highway 400 after allegedly clocking the vehicle speeding 185 kilometres per hour.
-
Search for missing woman ends, police say
Provincial police say the search for a 30-year-old woman missing since last month has ended.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man, 58, charged with sexual assault of victims under age 16
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 58-year-old suspect in connection with sexual assaults reported in September 2022 and in March of this year.
-
CRA reports surge in number of victims of tax return fraud
Although fraud is an ongoing issue for Canadians, tax return season sees an increase in the number of people falling victim to scams.
-
Suspended driver near the Sault showed police someone else’s licence
A suspended driver from Sault Ste. Marie tried to elude arrest this week by showing police a valid driver’s licence – that belonged to somebody else.
Ottawa
-
Four groups submit bids to buy Ottawa Senators: reports
Four groups submitted bids to buy the Ottawa Senators by Monday's deadline, with at least one offer of at least $1 billion U.S., multiple reports said.
-
These 8 Ottawa restaurants are in Canada's top 100
Eight Ottawa restaurants have cracked the annual list of Canada's top 100 restaurants, a slight uptick from last year.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
How possible WestJet strikes will affect travellers at Toronto Pearson Airport
Pilots for Calgary-based airline WestJet have issued a 72-hour strike notice, meaning if no agreement is reached by Friday, dozens of flights may be grounded until further notice.
-
Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old boy abducted in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued an Amber Alert for an eight-year-old boy after he was abducted Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario water and air quality a concern, auditor general environment report finds
Ontario's auditor general says the province's environment has been improving over the past several decades, but air and water pollution along with the loss of wetlands and forests remain a concern.
Montreal
-
All Quebec's bilingual towns resolve to keep right to operate in English and French
All Quebec municipalities that were at risk of losing their bilingual status under a provincial language law have opted to maintain their right to serve people in both English and French.
-
Quebec won't challenge $385,000 awarded to Jean Charest
The Quebec government will not contest the judgment handed down in April that awarded $385,000 to former premier Jean Charest for invasion of privacy. However, Quebec will challenge Jean Charest's request for an additional $715,000 for abuse of process.
-
Here's a map of the 34 Quebec restaurants that made the Canada's 100 Best list
Quebec, and specifically Montreal, dominated the Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list in 2023 with 34 eateries from the province making the list, including 28 on the Island of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County remains 25% contained
Nova Scotia’s Department of Natural Recourses and Renewables (DNRR) says a wildfire in Shelburne County remains 25 per cent contained.
-
New Brunswick RCMP requests SiRT review of officer-involved shooting
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Brunswick that sent one man to hospital.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Maxime Bernier admits to public health order violations
Maxime Bernier has admitted to two offences for violating gathering rules in Manitoba related to pandemic protocols.
-
Cause of Manitoba bridge fires determined
A fire that badly damaged two bridges and prompted a highway closure in southern Manitoba has been deemed ‘accidental in nature,’ according to the Office of the Fire Commissioner (OFC).
-
Girlfriend of homicide victim testifies on the second day of murder trial
The girlfriend of a Manitoba man killed during an alleged botched robbery has shared details about the last time she saw him alive.
Calgary
-
Air quality in Calgary a 'very high risk' due to wildfire smoke
Winds have brought in a considerable amount of smoke to Calgary from area wildfires, pushing the Air Quality Health Index to its maximum level and forcing Environment Canada to issue an air quality advisory on Tuesday.
-
Calgarians advised against using fire pits and campfires
Officials are advising residents to avoid setting fires, including those in fire pits and campfires, until further notice as wildfire smoke has gripped Calgary on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Justice minister unveils bail bill targeting repeat violent offenders with reverse onus reforms
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled new legislation on Tuesday aimed at cracking down on repeat violent offenders being granted bail, through a handful of targeted Criminal Code reforms.
Edmonton
-
Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Wind blowing smoke into capital region, could lead to unpredictable fire behaviour
Wildfire smoke is sinking Edmonton's air quality rating on Tuesday.
-
Third week of Alberta election campaign continues with health top of mind
The third week of Alberta's election campaign continues, as the United Conservatives and New Democrats jockey for position on the health file.
-
Notice given: WestJet pilots to strike May 19, 3 a.m., if no agreement is reached
WestJet pilots issued a 72-hour strike notice Monday evening. In response, the airline issued a lockout notice.
Vancouver
-
B.C. wildfires: Fort St. John on alert, nearby areas on evacuation order
The British Columbia Wildfire Service hopes calmer winds in the province's northeast will give it the break it needs to assess fires threatening Fort St. John.
-
Get ready to reserve: The 18 B.C. restaurants ranked among the top 100 in Canada
British Columbia is home to 18 of the country’s top 100 restaurants, with all but three located in Vancouver, according to a panel of Canadian culinary judges.
-
Charges approved against man accused of ramming B.C. RCMP cruiser, injuring Mountie
Charges have been approved against a man accused of ramming his SUV into a police cruiser and injuring an officer at an RCMP detachment on Vancouver Island early Friday morning.