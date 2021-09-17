Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole to visit London Friday

London, Ont. -

With the election just days away leader of the Conservatives, Erin O’Toole will be making a visit to London Friday.

With his visit to Bellamere Winery O’Toole is the latest federal leader to visit the region.

The leaders are likely to have their eyes on London-West as a potential riding that could be up for grabs after Liberal MP Kate Young announced she would not be running in the election.

While the Liberal’s have held the riding since 2015, prior to that it was long held by Ed Holder for the Conservatives.

Since then Holder has gone on to become London’s mayor.

O’Toole’s Conservatives will be looking to take the riding back in this election.

Earlier this week Jagmeet Singh visited the area also in the hopes of swaying voters away from the Liberals.

O’Toole will be at the Bellamere Winery and Event Centre at 12:30 p.m. where he is expected to make an announcement.