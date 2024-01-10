Conservation Authority reaches one-million tree milestone

The Van Raay family love their trees, evident by the rows and rows of greenery outlining their Huron County farm.

“30 years ago, it started as windbreaks only, and now we know it’s a really great way to carbon capture and we’re proud of the trees we’ve had planted. Probably over the years, we’ve planted over 1,000 on our farms,” said Teresa Van Raay.

The Van Raays are the poster family for the Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority’s (ABCA) tree planting program that has reached one million trees planted since 2006.

“They slow down the wind and prevent soil erosion. These barriers between fields also slow down the water flow across fields, so it holds the soil and nutrients in the field, which is where it’s meant to be, and it keeps it out of the watercourses. It’s a win-win, as far as we’re concerned,” said Ian Jean, Forestry and Land Stewardship Specialist with ABCA, based in Exeter.

The million tree milestone could be even higher if farmers and large landowners were given more credit for planting trees, figured Phil Van Raay.

Teresa and Phil Van Raay, seen on Jan. 10, 2024, talk with Ian Jean from the Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority about tree planting. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

“If we can show how much carbon we are taking out of the atmosphere every year, all the time, I think you’d get more pick up from farmers around here. Until that happens, it’ll probably be pretty neutral. People who really care about the environment will definitely do it, but it is nice seeing row upon row of trees,” said Phil.

The ABCA, which covers an area north of London, up to Clinton, said it tries to balance its goal of adding as many trees as possible while operating in parts of Huron County, the most agriculturally productive county in all of Ontario.

“Because we’re in a highly productive landscape, our forest cover is relatively low. But, it is increasing. Our lowest point was probably after settlement, around 1900, when most forests were cleared. There’s actually more trees today than there were 50 years ago,” said Jean.

Trees planted by the Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority near Dashwood, Ont., seen on Jan. 10, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

The ABCA said 200 landowners planted trees with them last year, an increase from years past, averaging between 35,000-70,000 planted each year.

“Sometimes, time is the biggest issue in preventing people from doing a project. But, we can do a lot of the work for you in terms of designing the project, finding the funding, and even planting the trees,” said Jean.

Jean said they couldn’t have reached a million trees planted without the support of the Huron Clean Water Project, Forests Ontario, Canada Nature Fund, Sunset Community Foundation, and the ABCA Foundation, and of course, landowners willing to let them put shovels in their soil.