Conditions deteriorate, road closures and hydro outages reported
If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet, with snow squall warnigs and watches covering southern Ontario.
Thursday’s forecast is projected to bring more snow to the area, “Snow squalls on the way – an arctic cold front pushing through the area will bring a cold fresh infusion of this bitterly cold air,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
There are snow squalls expected to roll through the area on Thursday, with localized snowfall amounts projected to be extremely high, “A band of snow is expected to set up,” explained Atchison. “Under this band we could see 10, 15 even 20 centimeters of snow if this band locks into place.”
Not only is heavy snowfall projected, but the wind is also expected to pick up.
“Expect gusty conditions,” warned Atchison. “You will see blowing snow on area highways, so give yourself lots of extra time as you head out the door Thursday.”
Environment Canada has a snow squall warning in effect for the region today, with heavy and blowing snow expected to limit visibility on roads.
In London, the extreme weather has also caused a digital billboard to come loose from an ovepass.
Perth County has officially declared a Significant Weather Event. This declaration applies to all county roads and does not apply to local township roads or provincial highways.
"We have seen substantially deteriorating conditions across our road network due to increased snowfall and high winds. Visibility is extremely poor and we want to ensure our Plow Operators are able to continue their work safely, and this declaration helps us keep everyone safe.” said John McClelland, director of Public Works. “Declaring a Significant Weather Event allows the County to continue road maintenance operations in a safe and responsible manner during severe and hazardous weather. County plows will continue to operate, but the difficult weather conditions mean road maintenance may take longer than usual. County plows will operate until it is no longer safe to do so."
Power Outages
Road Closures
Hwy 401 is closed westbound from Culloden Line to Westchester Bourne. Eastbound lanes have reopened in Dorchester. OPP expects that westbount lanes will remain closed well into the evening.
Huron OPP has closed Bluewater Highway/Highway 21 between Bayfield and Grand Bend
Wellington Rd 86/Road 136 is fully closed between Road 140 and Road 136 in Listowel
Perth Line 86 is closed between Rd 131 and Rd 140
Hwy 21 is closed between Bruce Rd 15 and Bruce Rd 86 in Kincardine
Road Conditions
Highway 401
Ridgetown to West Lorne - reduced visibility
West Lorne to Woodstock - reduced visibility
Woodstock to Drumbo - reduced visibility
Highway 402
Sarnia to Strathroy - reduced visibility
Strathroy to Lambeth - reduced visibility
Highway 3
St. Thomas to Highway 401 - reduced visibility
Highway 4
Elginfield to Exeter - reduced visibility
Exeter to Clinton - reduced visibility
Highway 8
Mitchell to Clinton - reduced visibility
Clinton to Goderich - reduced visibility
Highway 19
Tillsonburg to Ingersoll - reduced visibility
Highway 21
Sarnia to Grand Bend - reduced visibility
Grand Bend to Goderich - reduced visibility
Goderich to Kincardine - reduced visibility
Kincardine to Port Elgin - reduced visibility
Highway 40
Wallaceburg to Point Edward - reduced visibility
Cancellations and school closures
London-Middlesex-Elgin-Oxford
TVDSB: All schools, education and distribution centres are closed Thursday due to inclement weather.Students will be able to access independent learning activities from their classroom's digital platform.
AMDSB: All AMDSB schools and buildings are closed today. Teachers will post activities for students to do independently on Google Classroom. No new material will be provided.
LKDSB: Thamesville Area Central School is closed today due to a power outage
Fanshawe College: All campuses of Fanshawe will remain open with online and in-person classes opearting as scheduled. Anyone required to attend campus should do so as long as they can do it safely.
Western University: Due to observable and changing weather conditions, Western is closed Dec. 5. All in-person classes and exams are cancelled. Where possible any course instruction that can happen online should continue.
MLHU: The Strathroy and London Offices of the Middlesex-London Health Unit are closed today due to the winter storm
Here’s your London area forecast
Today: Snow squalls and flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 20 to 30 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 12.
Tonight: Snow squalls and flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.
Friday: Flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.
Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Anger, vitriol against health insurers filled social media in the wake of UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing
The masked gunman who stalked and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used ammunition emblazoned with the words 'deny,' 'defend' and 'depose,' a law enforcement official said Thursday. Here's the latest.
Man wanted for military desertion turns himself in at Canada-U.S. border
A man wanted for deserting the U.S. military 16 years ago was arrested at the border in Buffalo, N.Y. earlier this week.
'At the dawn of a third nuclear age,' senior U.K. commander warns
The head of Britain’s armed forces has warned that the world stands at the cusp of a 'third nuclear age,' defined by multiple simultaneous challenges and weakened safeguards that kept previous threats in check.
AI modelling predicts these foods will be hit hardest by inflation next year
The new year won’t bring a resolution to rising food costs, according to a new report that predicts prices to rise as much as five per cent in 2025.
Alleged Alberta Bitcoin extortionist, arsonist arrested
Authorities have arrested Finbar Hughes, a man wanted in connection with alleged plots in Calgary and Edmonton that threatened to burn victims' homes if they did not pay him Bitcoin ransoms.
The National Weather Service cancels tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after 7.0 earthquake
The National Weather Service canceled its tsunami warning for the U.S. West Coast after a powerful earthquake shook parts of California on Thursday.
Pete Davidson, Jason Sudeikis and other former 'SNL' cast members reveal how little they got paid
Live from New York, it’s revelations about paydays on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Patrick Brown set to make committee appearance on foreign interference
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown will appear before a Parliamentary committee on foreign interference this afternoon.
Congo government says it's 'on alert' over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens
Congo’s health minister said Thursday the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people.
Kitchener
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
One person sent to hospital after collision near Brantford
One person was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.
-
jeewan chanicka no longer Waterloo Regional District School Board director
The Waterloo Region District School Board is under new leadership.
Barrie
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 50 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 50 centimetres likely.
-
Crews attend 2 separate tractor-trailer collisions on Hwy 11
Heavy tow equipment was called to two separate collisions involving tractor-trailers Wednesday evening along Highway 11 as snow squalls picked up through the area making driving conditions messy.
-
Barrie mayor applauds Ford's pledge to help deal with homeless encampments in public spaces
Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall is applauding Ontario Premier Doug Ford for his pledge to back municipalities dealing with homeless encampments in public spaces.
Windsor
-
14-year-old boys charged with gunpoint robbery and kidnapping
Windsor police officers have arrested two 14-year-old boys related to a kidnapping and gunpoint robbery in south Windsor.
-
Road closures for Windsor Santa Claus Parade 2024
As the Windsor Parade Corporation gets ready for the 57th Annual Windsor Santa Claus Parade, there are several road closures and bus detours planned.
-
Hit-and-run crash investigated at St. Clair College MediaPlex building
Windsor police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash at the St. Clair College MediaPlex building.
Northern Ontario
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
North Bay soup kitchen lets executive director go
Another blow has been dealt to North Bay's beleaguered soup kitchen as long-time executive director Dennis Chippa was let go following a funding denial in October.
-
Layoffs at Vale's Sudbury operations not affecting members of Local 6500
Some non-union staff at Vale in the Sudbury area are being laid off, but the company is not saying how many and what positions are being affected.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
'Sense of relief' for lottery winner who recently went through rough times
Adding Encore to a few free plays in the Ontario 49 lottery turned out to be very lucky for a PSW from Timmins.
-
New addition to the CTV Northern Ontario family
The CTV Northern Ontario family got a little bigger Tuesday when longtime anchor Marina Moore and her husband welcomed their second baby into the world.
-
Some Ontario food banks are making cuts, Timmins is not
A new report from Feed Ontario indicates food banks in the province have reduced the amount of food they provide, but the situation is not as bleak in Timmins.
Ottawa
-
OPP lay charges against two Ottawa towing companies
Ontario Provincial Police have laid numerous charges against two local towing companies.
-
Ottawa family urge government to approve husband and father's paperwork to get him back from Lebanon
Being home for the holidays is a common desire at this time of year, but for one Ottawa family, they say it's a life-saving request.
-
Federal government announces $8 million funding investment for Ottawa’s Bronson Centre
Ottawa’s Bronson Centre is getting a major upgrade after the federal government announced an $8 million investment Thursday.
Toronto
-
'It was like I was brainwashed': 2 Ontarians lose $230K to separate AI-generated cryptocurrency ad scams
Two Ontarians collectively lost $230,000 after falling victim to separate AI-generated social media posts advertising fraudulent cryptocurrency investments.
-
'Enough is enough:' Doug Ford says municipalities will be given 'enhanced tools' to respond to encampments
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is promising new legislation to target homeless encampments around the province and is threatening to use the notwithstanding clause to get it done.
-
What are your grocery bills like? How do you manage them with rising costs? We want to hear from you
The average Canadian family of four is expected to spend about $800 more on groceries next year, according to a new report.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Montreal hit with first major snow fall of the year
Montrealers woke up on Thursday to the first real dump of snow as winter looks ready to set in.
-
The majority of 17-month-old babies in Quebec use a screen every day: study
Screens have found their way into families and are now an integral part of everyday life. Even under the age of two, babies in Quebec are using screens every day. Toddlers from low-income households use screens more frequently, according to a report by the Quebec statistics institute (ISQ) published on Thursday.
-
Honda to recall more than 200,000 SUVs in Canada, U.S. over fuel leak concern
Honda is recalling approximately 12,000 vehicles in Canada
Atlantic
-
Weather update: Conditions in the Maritimes change Thursday night
In the thick of a mix of snow and rain, accompanied in some cases by high winds, the Maritimes will see a change in weather conditions Thursday night into Friday.
-
Police search for Halifax bank robber who fled on bike
Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a city bank.
-
P.E.I. town backs away from pickleball plan that prompted mayor to resign
A town in central Prince Edward Island has decided not to proceed with a contentious pickleball plan that cost the community its mayor.
Winnipeg
-
Jordan’s Principle spending, Manitoba requests only increasing
In the last five years, the number of approved Jordan’s Principle requests and the subsequent spending have nearly tripled.
-
University of Manitoba researcher develops early detection for deadly blood cancer
A groundbreaking study by a University of Manitoba professor is bringing hopes of accurate predictions in patients with a deadly blood cancer called multiple myeloma.
-
Majority of Manitobans accessing Harvest Manitoba services are female: report
A new report shows the majority of people accessing Harvest Manitoba’s food bank services are female
Calgary
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Memorial for CTV Calgary broadcaster Darrel Janz
Please join us for a special presentation of the celebration of life for Darrel Janz, a longtime Calgary broadcaster who died last month.
-
Glenmore Landing redevelopment defeated by vote at Calgary council
Calgary city council has defeated a motion to rezone a piece of land in Glenmore Landing to allow for a high-density development in the area.
-
Here's how much Calgary housing prices are expected to increase by the end of 2025
Calgary’s real estate prices are expected to continue to increase next year, according to a recent market forecast.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa, Alberta announce $162M rare disease drug agreement
Alberta has entered a $162-million agreement with the federal government to provide access to drugs for rare diseases.
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
-
Number of inactive oil and gas wells in Alberta fell 5 per cent in 2023: report
A new report says Alberta's oil and gas producers spent $769 million cleaning up old wells in 2023, a $73 million increase from the prior year.
Regina
-
Roughriders re-sign veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, inside source confirms
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
-
Saskatchewan singer receives surprise message from King Charles III
Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffrey Straker received an early Christmas present recently, from King Charles III.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters called back to home after ember rekindles the next morning
Saskatoon firefighters had to return to the scene of a house fire on Thursday morning after an ember in the attic rekindled.
-
'Acts of aggression' increase on Saskatoon Transit, violence against drivers drops
Mike Moellenbeck, director of Saskatoon Transit, said "acts of aggression" can be classified as an intent to do harm, but physical violence hasn't happened.
-
Ottawa providing more than $265M to help Sask. upgrade electrical grid, build renewable power projects
The federal government says it will be providing Saskatchewan with more than $265 million to help build more renewable power projects as well as modernize and upgrade the province’s electrical grid.
Vancouver
-
No tsunami threat to B.C. after powerful earthquake off California
Emergency management officials say there is no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
-
Investors made up 25% of B.C. homebuyers in new StatsCan analysis
Real estate investors made up approximately one-quarter of homebuyers across B.C. between 2018 and 2020, according to a new analysis from Statistics Canada.
-
Vancouver changes tune under Swift spell, with Gastown clock to chime 'Shake it Off'
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is changing many things in Vancouver, from the tune of Gastown's iconic clock to traffic patterns as thousands of fans pour into the city ahead of Friday's first show.
Vancouver Island
-
No tsunami threat to B.C. after powerful earthquake off California
Emergency management officials say there is no tsunami threat to British Columbia after a powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off California on Thursday morning.
-
Creative Taylor Swift fans craft ways around bracelet rules for Vancouver shows
When BC Place stadium announced a ban on loose objects and large bags for Taylor Swift's upcoming shows in Vancouver, it put some Swifties in a bind — what to do with the hundreds of friendship bracelets that are traditionally swapped at the superstar's shows?
-
B.C. launches review of 911 services after complaints about costs, transparency
British Columbia is launching a review of the province's 911 emergency service after complaints about escalating costs and lack of transparency.