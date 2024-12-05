Conditions deteriorate, road closures and hydro outages reported

If you’re begging for the snow to stop, unfortunately reprieve is not on the way just yet, with snow squall warnigs and watches covering southern Ontario.

Thursday’s forecast is projected to bring more snow to the area, “Snow squalls on the way – an arctic cold front pushing through the area will bring a cold fresh infusion of this bitterly cold air,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

There are snow squalls expected to roll through the area on Thursday, with localized snowfall amounts projected to be extremely high, “A band of snow is expected to set up,” explained Atchison. “Under this band we could see 10, 15 even 20 centimeters of snow if this band locks into place.”

Not only is heavy snowfall projected, but the wind is also expected to pick up.

“Expect gusty conditions,” warned Atchison. “You will see blowing snow on area highways, so give yourself lots of extra time as you head out the door Thursday.”

Environment Canada has a snow squall warning in effect for the region today, with heavy and blowing snow expected to limit visibility on roads.

In London, the extreme weather has also caused a digital billboard to come loose from an ovepass.

Perth County has officially declared a Significant Weather Event. This declaration applies to all county roads and does not apply to local township roads or provincial highways.

"We have seen substantially deteriorating conditions across our road network due to increased snowfall and high winds. Visibility is extremely poor and we want to ensure our Plow Operators are able to continue their work safely, and this declaration helps us keep everyone safe.” said John McClelland, director of Public Works. “Declaring a Significant Weather Event allows the County to continue road maintenance operations in a safe and responsible manner during severe and hazardous weather. County plows will continue to operate, but the difficult weather conditions mean road maintenance may take longer than usual. County plows will operate until it is no longer safe to do so."

Power Outages

London Hydro

Hydro One

Road Closures

Hwy 401 is closed westbound from Culloden Line to Westchester Bourne. Eastbound lanes have reopened in Dorchester. OPP expects that westbount lanes will remain closed well into the evening.

Huron OPP has closed Bluewater Highway/Highway 21 between Bayfield and Grand Bend

Wellington Rd 86/Road 136 is fully closed between Road 140 and Road 136 in Listowel

Perth Line 86 is closed between Rd 131 and Rd 140

Hwy 21 is closed between Bruce Rd 15 and Bruce Rd 86 in Kincardine

Road Conditions

Highway 401

Ridgetown to West Lorne - reduced visibility

West Lorne to Woodstock - reduced visibility

Woodstock to Drumbo - reduced visibility

Highway 402

Sarnia to Strathroy - reduced visibility

Strathroy to Lambeth - reduced visibility

Highway 3

St. Thomas to Highway 401 - reduced visibility

Highway 4

Elginfield to Exeter - reduced visibility

Exeter to Clinton - reduced visibility

Highway 8

Mitchell to Clinton - reduced visibility

Clinton to Goderich - reduced visibility

Highway 19

Tillsonburg to Ingersoll - reduced visibility

Highway 21

Sarnia to Grand Bend - reduced visibility

Grand Bend to Goderich - reduced visibility

Goderich to Kincardine - reduced visibility

Kincardine to Port Elgin - reduced visibility

Highway 40

Wallaceburg to Point Edward - reduced visibility

Cancellations and school closures

Huron-Perth

Bruce-Grey

London-Middlesex-Elgin-Oxford



TVDSB: All schools, education and distribution centres are closed Thursday due to inclement weather.Students will be able to access independent learning activities from their classroom's digital platform.

AMDSB: All AMDSB schools and buildings are closed today. Teachers will post activities for students to do independently on Google Classroom. No new material will be provided.

LKDSB: Thamesville Area Central School is closed today due to a power outage

Fanshawe College: All campuses of Fanshawe will remain open with online and in-person classes opearting as scheduled. Anyone required to attend campus should do so as long as they can do it safely.

Western University: Due to observable and changing weather conditions, Western is closed Dec. 5. All in-person classes and exams are cancelled. Where possible any course instruction that can happen online should continue.

MLHU: The Strathroy and London Offices of the Middlesex-London Health Unit are closed today due to the winter storm

Here’s your London area forecast

Today: Snow squalls and flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 20 to 30 cm. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 70. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 12.

Tonight: Snow squalls and flurries. Local blowing snow. Local amount 15 to 25 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 14.

Friday: Flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls in the morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High minus 2. Wind chill near minus 13.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 1.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Monday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6 degrees.